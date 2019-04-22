WWE News: What happened with Dean Ambrose after The Shield's final chapter went off air

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young

What's the story?

The Shield wrestled their final match in WWE last night and as usual, left with a massive win. Seth Rollins and Ambrose then cut promos before cameras stopped rolling. What happened after that?

In case you didn't know...

Reports following the 2019 Royal Rumble suggested that Dean Ambrose has declined a new contract offer from the WWE because he was unhappy with the position he was in from a creative point of view. One can't blame him after that segment of him taking shots from a doctor during his terrible feud with Seth Rollins.

With Ambrose set to leave, The Shield reunited for what was supposed to be one last time at WWE Fastlane where they faced Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. The Shield's final chapter took place at a Live Event last night where they once again faced and beat Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre.

The heart of the matter

Last night's special ended with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose cutting promos after The Shield won their match.

After that show went off air, Ambrose, Reigns and Rollins didn't leave the arena and they hung out with the fans at ringside for a while. Ambrose was joined by his wife Renee Young at ringside and the duo kissed before all 4 of them headed to the back.

What's next?

As we mentioned earlier, Dean Ambrose's future seems unclear. There have been multiple reports that he's going to leave the WWE but every last appearance seems to be followed by another. Reports have varied from Ambrose taking a multi-month break from the WWE to Ambrose wanting to leave WWE for All Elite Wrestling. A couple of reports are now stating that Dean Ambrose could be booked to appear on RAW tonight.