5 Twists for WWE RAW - Possible title change, Bray Wyatt returns?

Could we see some huge shocks on RAW?

It's almost time for Monday Night RAW. With the Superstar Shake-Up done and dusted, it's time to look forward to Money In The Bank in May. What shocks and Twist could WWE have in store for us?

Let's get straight into it:

#5 Bray Wyatt returns with a new family

WWE have been teasing a return for Wyatt

WWE has been showing us a series of really creepy vignettes for the last few weeks. The general consensus regarding the vignettes is that they are setting the scene for Bray Wyatt's return to WWE. Wyatt hasn't been on WWE programming for months at this point and was last seen in 2018 during his partnership with Matt Hardy.

The stage is set for Bray to make a hero's return to WWE's flagship show and it could come as soon as tonight's episode. With the Superstar Shake-Up done and dusted, the time seems perfect for the Eater of Worlds to come back and he could even have a whole new family at his side.

#4 Injured Superstar returns

Authors of Pain

The Authors of Pain have been criminally misused since moving to the main roster. Not only did Drake Maverick not really suit them but they were booked terribly. I'd even forgotten that they are former RAW Tag-Team Champions since the whole storyline was so forgettable.

Akam went down injured and the team has been on the backburner since, probably for their own good in the long run. With Akam fit again, AOP is ready to return and could be back as soon tonight. The best use for the duo could be to assign them as Shane McMahon's heavys. This would not only slot AOP nicely into one of the top storylines in WWE right now but it's also a role that Akam and Rezar are very well suited for.

