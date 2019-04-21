3 More finishing moves top WWE Superstars don't use anymore

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 899 // 21 Apr 2019, 20:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Brock Lock is an incredible submission hold

Earlier this week, we took a look at 3 top WWE Superstars and their old finishing moves a lot of fans may not remember. We started our list with Dean Ambrose and his version of the White Noise which he used in developmental called the Midnight Special.

We then looked at Randy Orton's finisher before the RKO, a terribly underwhelming move called the O-Zone. We ended our list with none other than the 'Big Dog' Roman Reigns. Before his patented Spear, Roman also had a terrible finisher called the Checkmate which was a spinning bulldog.

The list continues this week with Brock Lesnar, John Cena and 'The Boss' Sasha Banks who, if some unsubstantiated rumors are to be believed, could be leaving WWE soon (unlikely in my opinion).

Without further ado, let's move onto what we really came here for.

ALSO READ: 3 finishing moves top WWE Superstars don't use anymore

#3 Brock Lesnar - Brock Lock

Brock Lesnar

When Brock Lesnar first burst onto the WWE main roster, you could immediately tell that he had a big future ahead of him. A specimen like him, with his combination of speed, strength and agility, isn't common.

When Lesnar first came in and during the rest of that first run, he was at the top of his game. His move-set had everything and it was far-flung from the 3 to 4 moves he usually uses in matches nowadays.

One of Lesnar's early finishers in the WWE was the incredible and visually intimidating Brock Lock. Imagine a 300 pound monster hang you upside down with your leg leveraged against his neck.

Sadly, the Brock Lock has gone the way of the Kimura Lock, and it's a move Lesnar doesn't use at all any more.

1 / 3 NEXT