7 Superstars who were pulled from the WrestleMania 36 card at the last minute

A number of matches have had to been changed on the WrestleMania card.

Pratyay Ghosh

WrestleMania 36 is less than a week away at this point. The Show of Shows will take place on two nights due to reported logistical issues caused by the restriction from the coronavirus outbreak. A number of late changes also had to be made to the WrestleMania card due to WWE Superstars pulling out to go into self-isolation or due to injuries.

Mania was reportedly taped last week and information regarding certain changes to the card is contained in this article. However, there are no match results contained in the article, only match card changes which will probably be announced later by WWE themselves.

The biggest name to pull out of WrestleMania has to be Roman Reigns, and the news was broken by Ryan Satin. Reigns was slated to challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship but that match has now had to be changed.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains spoilers regarding some changes made to the WrestleMania card

#7 Roman Reigns

We start off our list with the biggest name missing from the WrestleMania card - Roman Reigns. Reigns was slated to challenge WWE Universal Champion Goldberg which was being promoted as the battle of the Spears.

With WrestleMania taped last week, we found out later on that Roman Reigns had been asked to be kept off the card. The Big Dog has battled leukemia in the past and with the COVID-19 outbreak, it’s definitely the correct decision on his part. WWE, for their part, honour Reigns' request and he has been replaced in the Universal Championship match.

At the time of writing, WWE haven’t officially announced that Reigns will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 36 and have not confirmed his replacement.

