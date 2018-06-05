7 Superstars WWE wasted

WWE has had so much talent come and go through their doors. Read to find the 7 Superstar that were wasted by WWE

Akshay Thimmaya CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jun 2018, 23:30 IST 4.51K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE currently has a plethora of talent that is a mixture of a number of indie darlings and homegrown talent that has managed to provide some of the best in-ring action we have ever seen in the history of the company. However, having so many talented wrestlers on the roster has its fair share of cons as someone will always be underutilized and not be able to fulfill his or her potential. It has happened before and it will happen again.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Current WWE Superstars such as Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt have had significant trouble earning a sustained run in the spotlight, however, there is still hope for them. This cannot be said for the superstars on this list, though there is hope for the future (look no further than Drew McIntyre), let’s check out the 7 wrestlers whose potential was wasted by the WWE.

#7 John Morrison

A wasted opportunity

‘The Shaman of Sexy’ John Morrison had movie-star good looks, abs carved from granite and a move-set more innovative than the WWE had ever seen. Those qualities alone should have led him to have a sustained run in WWE’s main-event. An argument can be made that he wasn’t the best on the mic, which is true to an extent, but he was still better than a number of Superstars in the spotlight today.

He was great as the braggadocios heel during his time on ECW and was something of a tag-team specialist, forming teams with Johnny Mercury and The Miz at various points of his career. He even went on to win the Intercontinental Championship on 3 occasions.

Morrison put on a lot of entertaining matches and was never afraid of putting his body on the line, but he never made it past the mid-card and very rarely flirted with the main-event before eventually leaving the company in 2011 to try his luck in the independent scene.

It’s a shame because John Morrison should have received much more for his time in the company and he definitely should not have been put in a match alongside Snooki from ‘Jersey Shore’ at WrestleMania.