7 things that happen at almost every Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is less than a week away, and the hype around the event is extraordinary. It's one of the most innovative matches in the world.

The larger-than-life Battle Royale is the beginning of the road to WrestleMania. However, it's no less than The Showcase of Immortals in terms of popularity. WWE gets exceptionally creative during the event. That being said, it can't be ruled out that the promotion tends to repeat certain things. Some of the familiar scenes are repeated almost every Royal Rumble.

In the article, we'll discuss seven such events repeated every Royal Rumble. Guess in the comment section as to how many of these scenarios will be recreated in this year's Rumble.

#7. Eliminated before entering the Royal Rumble

Every year, numerous stars enter the Rumble in an attempt to prove their worth. They invest themselves in this do-or-die contest. Either one wins the event or gets thrown out of the ring.

However, almost every year, an entrant is eliminated without even entering. These stars become victims of pre-match attacks and get their spot stolen by the intruder.

R-Truth, Tye Dillinger, and Curtis Axel have suffered this fate.

#6. Interference by someone eliminated or not in the match

In some instances, already eliminated stars re-enter the match due to frustration. They usually do so to attack the superstar who eliminated them.

Whether it's The Undertaker attacking Maven or The Wyatt Family eliminating Brock Lesnar, it's always worth the watch. Also, superstars who don't officially enter the match interfere to help their allies. Akem and Rezar supported Seth Rollins in his pursuit of victory in 2020.

#5. Extremely quick elimination

One needs to survive a considerable amount of time to get the opportunity to headline WrestleMania. However, every year one entrant gets their hopes crushed in a matter of seconds. Blink, and you will miss it.

Every minute is monumental in comparison to the survival time of these stars. No way Jose, The Godfather, Sheamus, Warlord, and Santino Marella have experienced what it feels like to get eliminated too soon.

