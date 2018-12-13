7 things that must happen TLC

Main event.

The final pay per view of 2018 is now imminent. The card looks like it will be hot and cold. There are a lot of matches on the show that feel like they're happening just to stretch out time and make the event feel unnecessarily long, like Ruby Riott vs. Natalya.

Some other matches feel like formalities. There's no chance of Ronda Rousey losing her title to Nia Jax. Finn Balor (assuming he's cleared) has no chance of defeating Drew McIntyre. Daniel Bryan is a shoe-in to retain the WWE Championship. Some other matches, like the Mixed Match Challenge final, mean little, even with a #30 Royal Rumble spot up for grabs.

There are other matches that have more stakes and are up in the air. WWE should make the following decisions in order to ensure that WrestleMania season gets started off on the right foot.

#1 Elias must defeat Bobby Lashley

It's time to walk with Elias.

Raw's midcard may be open heading into WrestleMania. Usually, the midcard titles are defended at the Showcase of the Immortals in multi-man matches, leaving a lot of room to build new stars in the process.

One such star in the making is Elias. A master of crowd control as both a heel and a babyface, Elias has a lot more potential than the place that he's been operating in. Competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania is a possibility that should be pursued.

To do this, he needs to start heating up, and defeating Bobby Lashley would be an excellent way for him to do so.

Lashley hasn't clicked since his return, even with his heel turn a few months back. It's clear that Elias has the bigger upside at the moment. WWE should start taking advantage of it here.

