×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

7 things that must happen TLC

J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.44K   //    13 Dec 2018, 02:10 IST

Main event.
Main event.

The final pay per view of 2018 is now imminent. The card looks like it will be hot and cold. There are a lot of matches on the show that feel like they're happening just to stretch out time and make the event feel unnecessarily long, like Ruby Riott vs. Natalya.

Some other matches feel like formalities. There's no chance of Ronda Rousey losing her title to Nia Jax. Finn Balor (assuming he's cleared) has no chance of defeating Drew McIntyre. Daniel Bryan is a shoe-in to retain the WWE Championship. Some other matches, like the Mixed Match Challenge final, mean little, even with a #30 Royal Rumble spot up for grabs.

There are other matches that have more stakes and are up in the air. WWE should make the following decisions in order to ensure that WrestleMania season gets started off on the right foot.

#1 Elias must defeat Bobby Lashley

It's time to walk with Elias.
It's time to walk with Elias.

Raw's midcard may be open heading into WrestleMania. Usually, the midcard titles are defended at the Showcase of the Immortals in multi-man matches, leaving a lot of room to build new stars in the process.

One such star in the making is Elias. A master of crowd control as both a heel and a babyface, Elias has a lot more potential than the place that he's been operating in. Competing for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania is a possibility that should be pursued.

To do this, he needs to start heating up, and defeating Bobby Lashley would be an excellent way for him to do so.

Lashley hasn't clicked since his return, even with his heel turn a few months back. It's clear that Elias has the bigger upside at the moment. WWE should start taking advantage of it here.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 The Usos The Bar Seth Rollins Braun Strowman
J.M. Carpenter
ANALYST
On/off wrestling fan since 1996. A budding copywriter with political experience, I write about persuasion, influence, and masculinity at my blog http://masculineepic.com/ . Uncoincidentally, all of these things are vital in professional wrestling.
3 interesting stipulations WWE may add to the TLC 2018 card
RELATED STORY
7 Things that must happen after WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
10 things that must happen at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 things that must happen at the PPV to end...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live before TLC
RELATED STORY
Early Predictions for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 things we learned from this week’s...
RELATED STORY
5 Things that might happen at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
10 Matches which can make for a must-watch at WWE TLC 
RELATED STORY
The biggest winners and losers from last night's...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us