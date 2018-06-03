Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

7 things WWE can do to make their Tag Team division exciting again

Tag Teams used to be one of the biggest draws in wrestling. Now they're an afterthought.

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 11:36 IST
4.50K

<p>
The Shield looms large over Demolition

Once a staple of the WWE, tag team wrestling has been diminishing in importance as the company moves forward through 2018.

These days tag team wrestling seems like an afterthought, and the tag team championships are often given to two singles stars who the company wants to keep relevant. This is a far cry from the classic era, where teams like the Hart Foundation, Demolition, The British Bulldogs, Strike Force, and the Colossal Connection provided some of the most iconic moments in wrestling history.

But all is not lost. The WWE can bring excitement and relevance back to their tag team division by taking the following seven steps.

#1 Get some new blood in the mix

New Japan Wrestling's Killer Elite Squad would be a great acquisition for the WWE.
New Japan Wrestling's Killer Elite Squad would be a great acquisition for the WWE

While we love the New Day and the Usos, and the five men involved in those stables have put on electrifying matches and participated in hilarious skits, we're tired of seeing them fight each other.

With so few verifiable full-time tag units around, it gets challenging for WWE to come up with angles and storylines for them. Adding some new tag team talent could make that task much easier. Men like the Killer Elite Squad fit in perfectly with WWE's vision of what wrestlers should be, and would be a great addition to the company.

There are other teams as well, from indie legends like the Briscoes to newer stars just cutting their teeth in the industry. If WWE wants to grow the tag team division they must fertilize it with new stars.

Page 1 of 7 Next
The Usos The Bar Matt Hardy Bray Wyatt
7 Things that must happen after WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
5 bold tag team predictions following the 2018 Superstar...
RELATED STORY
5 things that shouldn't have happened on SmackDown Live -...
RELATED STORY
10 bold predictions for the Superstar Shake-Up
RELATED STORY
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018: What can happen
RELATED STORY
Superstar Shakeup 2018: Analysing The Good and The Bad of it
RELATED STORY
Wrestle Review: WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
Predictions for WrestleMania 34
RELATED STORY
WWE Greatest Royal Rumble: Analysing and grading each match
RELATED STORY
10 last-minute predictions for the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...