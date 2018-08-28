Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
7 Things WWE got right on RAW this week (27 August, 2018) 

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
8.29K   //    28 Aug 2018, 12:30 IST

Image result for wwe strowman vs reigns
A night of wrestling that was not a trainwreck.

This week on Raw, WWE decided to reassess their terrible booking of the last few weeks and book an episode that was not as terrible as their previous instalments, but one that got the job done. And while some may still feel like Raw this week was not a show worth mentioning as great, you would be lying to yourself if you didn't think WWE made some improvements with their booking with regards to the flagship show.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

And as wrestling fans, we have to take every instalment of Monday Night Raw one episode at a time, because no one expects the red brand to put on a better show than Smackdown, and no one expects it even to touch the quality content that NXT puts out every week, so just being a show that moves narrative forward is good enough. While the show was far from perfect but did set up a whole host of future narratives, and that's what made this Raw bearable to watch.

WWE Raw The Shield Roman Reigns Seth Rollins
Everndran
ANALYST
As Michael Cole would say, "THHAAAAAA BIGGGG DOGGGGG!!!!!"
