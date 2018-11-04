7 Things WWE Must Do On Smackdown Live Next Week

What happens next after Shane McMahon won The Best in the world Tournament?

Smackdown live has a lot of work to do.

Not only is that evident by the controversial finish to The Best In The World Tournament that saw Shane McMahon win after subbing in for an injured Miz, but also by the gaping hole that now exists after AJ Styles has defeated Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe in the same week to retain The WWE title.

Beyond those interesting booking decisions, Smackdown Live is also suffering from one of the most underwhelming mid cards they have had in quite some time and its tag team division isn't flourishing either. In fact, between that and the sub par booking of The United States title picture, Smackdown Live doesn't really have a lot going for it right now.

With that being said and Survivor Series fast approaching, here are seven things WWE must do on the next edition of Smackdown Live. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE should do in the weeks leading up to The Survivor Series pay per view

#7 Tag team title rematch

Let's be honest here. The New Day deserves a rematch for The Tag team titles!

The New Day deserves a rematch for The tag team titles after a K.O punch from Big Show cost them the match and what better place to do that then on Smackdown Live? That way, WWE can continue this string of title matches on Raw and Smackdown and The New Day can get some momentum back after losing in such cheap fashion.

Maybe WWE can even ban The Big Show from ringside and then have him cost The New Day the match by disqualification. If nothing else, that would at least open the two teams up to further rematches and also keep teasing fans with how close The New Day is to victory over The Bar.

