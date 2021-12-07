7 things WWE RAW got right this week: Bobby Lashley unleashes; Becky Lynch cheats again

WWE RAW had many good matches scheduled for Monday night. Big E was ready to face Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage in one of the biggest matches of the night.

Becky Lynch was also scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan. It was one of the biggest matches of the latter's career.

On Monday, Riddle and Randy Orton were also looking to find the next challengers for their RAW Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Duodrop made a bold statement in a match against Bianca Belair.

This week's RAW was one of the better shows of the year. Take a look at the seven things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#7. Big E won the match without pinning Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW kicked off with one of the biggest matches advertised for the show. WWE Champion Big E competed against Kevin Owens inside a Steel Cage in a non-title match.

Owens had a single plan in mind, and he ran for the door as soon as the bell rang. He kept trying to push Big E away and make it to the door before the action picked up.

Big E delivered a Spear to KO and crushed him against the cage. The WWE Champion punished his opponent by throwing him into the steel structure repeatedly.

Owens delivered some signature moves and tried to escape the cage by climbing to the top. After being unsuccessful, he settled for a moonsault from the top for a near fall.

The two men traded some top moves and attempted to escape the cage rather than put each other away with a pinfall. They tried to escape the cell towards the end of the match before Seth Rollins appeared out of nowhere and slammed the door in their faces.

KO went back on offense and hit a frog splash for another two-count. Just when it looked like he would pick up a win, Big E hit the Big Ending and walked out of the door to pick up the win. It was interesting to see that the WWE Champion walked out of the door rather than pin his opponent.

With Day 1 coming up, WWE could be protecting him from a pin to put him down at the pay-per-view. After the match, Rollins attacked both men. However, Big E countered and stood tall to end the segment.

