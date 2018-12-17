7 Things WWE should have done differently at TLC 2018

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 495 // 17 Dec 2018, 12:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A disappointing end to a disappointing feud

TLC 2018 was a pay-per-view that many did not expect to blow them away, as WWE put little time and effort into making most of the narratives on the show and allowing them to reach their full potential.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While certain programmes such as the Smackdown Live Women's Championship triple threat match, Daniel Bryan's defence as WWE Champion, and Dean Ambrose's quest to destroy Seth Rollins are matches that people had looked forward to, the disastrous booking from the creative team outweighed their good booking decisions on this show.

Which left the show riddled with many unfortunate mistakes, so let's go through what mistakes WWE made at the TLC pay-per-view.

#1 A waste of a thrilling concept

This match could have been much better

The opening match to TLC 2018 was Elias vs Bobby Lashley in a ladder match.

As you know the point of a ladder match is to retrieve a title or Money in the Bank contract, and when you think about some of the classics in the past, legendary matches such as Razor Ramon vs Shawn Micheals, Shawn Micheals vs Chris Jericho or anything with Jeff Hardy comes to mind.

However, this match between Elias and Bobby Lashley was probably the most unnecessary match in a ladder match in history, as the point of this match was to climb the ladder and grab Elias' guitar which sounds really stupid and it was.

This was a waste of the ladder match as another feud on the show should have been given this concept.

Advertisement

#2 A Royal Rumble spoiler

This is confusing

The Royal Rumble match has a special place in the memory of every single wrestling fan, as it is possibly WWE's, most lucrative gimmick, as it generates excitement, anticipation and most importantly it brings life back to the WWE.

And one of the most exciting things about the Royal Rumble matches is the mystery of who is going to be the last entrant in the match, well the 2019 Royal Rumble won't have you wondering who is the number 30 entrant as WWE told us at TLC 2018.

R-Truth and Carmella faced Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the final of the Mixed Match Challenge season two, and the winner of the match would get the chance of being the 30th entrant in the men's Royal Rumble and women's Royal Rumble match, and those superstars are R-Truth and Carmella.

While Truth and Camella are fun additions to Smackdown Live, there is no way they should be the 30th entrants in the Royal Rumble; only time will tell if WWE will go forward with this.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement