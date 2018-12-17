×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

7 Things WWE should have done differently at TLC 2018

Everndran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
495   //    17 Dec 2018, 12:52 IST

A disappointing end to a disappointing feud
A disappointing end to a disappointing feud

TLC 2018 was a pay-per-view that many did not expect to blow them away, as WWE put little time and effort into making most of the narratives on the show and allowing them to reach their full potential.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

While certain programmes such as the Smackdown Live Women's Championship triple threat match, Daniel Bryan's defence as WWE Champion, and Dean Ambrose's quest to destroy Seth Rollins are matches that people had looked forward to, the disastrous booking from the creative team outweighed their good booking decisions on this show.

Which left the show riddled with many unfortunate mistakes, so let's go through what mistakes WWE made at the TLC pay-per-view.

#1 A waste of a thrilling concept

This match could have been much better
This match could have been much better

The opening match to TLC 2018 was Elias vs Bobby Lashley in a ladder match.

As you know the point of a ladder match is to retrieve a title or Money in the Bank contract, and when you think about some of the classics in the past, legendary matches such as Razor Ramon vs Shawn Micheals, Shawn Micheals vs Chris Jericho or anything with Jeff Hardy comes to mind.

However, this match between Elias and Bobby Lashley was probably the most unnecessary match in a ladder match in history, as the point of this match was to climb the ladder and grab Elias' guitar which sounds really stupid and it was.

This was a waste of the ladder match as another feud on the show should have been given this concept.

Advertisement

#2 A Royal Rumble spoiler

This is confusing
This is confusing

The Royal Rumble match has a special place in the memory of every single wrestling fan, as it is possibly WWE's, most lucrative gimmick, as it generates excitement, anticipation and most importantly it brings life back to the WWE.

And one of the most exciting things about the Royal Rumble matches is the mystery of who is going to be the last entrant in the match, well the 2019 Royal Rumble won't have you wondering who is the number 30 entrant as WWE told us at TLC 2018.

R-Truth and Carmella faced Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox in the final of the Mixed Match Challenge season two, and the winner of the match would get the chance of being the 30th entrant in the men's Royal Rumble and women's Royal Rumble match, and those superstars are R-Truth and Carmella.

While Truth and Camella are fun additions to Smackdown Live, there is no way they should be the 30th entrants in the Royal Rumble; only time will tell if WWE will go forward with this.


1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 The Shield WWE New Day Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins Leisure Reading
Everndran
ANALYST
NXT>SDL>>>>>>>>>>>>RAW
Top 5 matches in WWE TLC history
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC Results, December 16th 2018 TLC Winners, video...
RELATED STORY
5 booking mistakes WWE made at TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 things that must happen at the PPV to end...
RELATED STORY
TLC 2018: Last Minute Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 12 Things to expect from the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 twists WWE could be planning for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE TLC was the best PPV of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Shocks that WWE should Pull Off at TLC 
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Dean Ambrose should beat Seth Rollins at...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us