7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW before Crown Jewel: Big mistake avoided in top title feud, Losing superstar getting a sudden push?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on the RAW before Crown Jewel 2021. It was the final episode of the red brand before the WWE Draft officially took effect - starting this Friday on SmackDown.

All the storylines are set to conclude, with some already set to overlap Crown Jewel. All in all, it was an interesting episode of RAW with an epic main event that nearly saw a big title change.

The finals of the King of The Ring tournament and the Queen's Crown tournament were decided on RAW as well. Here's what WWE subtly told us on RAW before Crown Jewel 2021:

#7 "Did they coexist" on RAW?

Big E vs Drew McIntyre hasn't had too much of a build on RAW. Given the circumstances of the WWE Draft, the feud was somewhat rushed for Crown Jewel.

Until then, we've been in a bit of a limbo. For a couple of weeks now, we've seen the same "will they co-exist?" storyline between Big E and Drew McIntyre. First, it was against The Dirty Dawgs, then The Usos, and last night, Roode and Ziggler once again. The story was essentially the same, but thankfully, this week on RAW, they actually co-existed. A big mistake was avoided in the process.

Big E and Drew McIntyre tried to clear up the misunderstanding from the previous week on RAW, and it all seemed to be water under the bridge. The match itself was entertaining and there were teases of tension between the two, but it all worked out as they beat the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Post-match, the two had a verbal war of words, and that was all there was to it. The feud is over, and they will face off at Crown Jewel. While McIntyre showed "heel-ish" characteristics in previous weeks, that was slightly toned down. Even when he did, it seemed more to enhance Big E as a babyface as the Scotsman was in his final weeks as a RAW superstar.

McIntyre's incredible run on the red brand is finally over, and the chances of him becoming WWE Champion seem little at this point. Ultimately, he will serve as a filler opponent for Big E at Crown Jewel ahead of a potential blockbuster Champion vs Champion clash against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Also, on a side note, WWE's social media has put a lot of emphasis on the "co-existing" factor, possibly trolling fans over the repeated use of the word on TV.

