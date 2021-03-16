7 things WWE subtly told us on RAW: Last-minute WrestleMania plans for 23-year veteran revealed, 3-Time World Champion set to return at Fastlane after 3 months?

Welcome to the go-home episode of RAW before Fastlane 2021. We're now only three episodes of RAW away from WrestleMania 37 and the final pay-per-view stop will happen this Sunday at Fastlane.

While we continue to question the purpose of the Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE made some effort to fill out the card this Sunday. A few key matches have been added from RAW, but it's clear that Fastlane is more about building the SmackDown storylines.

This was the best RAW in a while, and here are some of the important things that WWE subtly told us:

#7. Did WWE have nothing planned for AJ Styles on RAW?

AJ Styles and Omos

That seems to settle the problem of AJ Styles not having a feud on RAW heading into WrestleMania 37. The New Day defeated The Hurt Business to capture the RAW Tag Team Championships - their 11th Tag Team title win.

NEW DAY WINS!



We have NEW #WWERaw TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/bnsvqEOKYq — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

While we're not big on the decision, it had an unexpected turn. After The New Day won the RAW tag team titles, AJ Styles unexpectedly came out with Omos. Admitting that he has nothing for WrestleMania, The Phenomenal One issued a challenge for the RAW tag team titles at WrestleMania.

Xavier Woods accepted, but Kofi Kingston asked AJ Styles and Omos if they were a "registered tag team". We didn't know that tag teams had to be registered, especially because Braun Strowman won the RAW tag team titles with a 10-year old child just three years ago.

Either way, it's AJ Styles' opportunity at becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He has won the WWE title, Intercontinental title, and the United States title. It will certainly cap off his incredible WWE career.

Given the caliber of opponents that AJ Styles has faced in the past five WrestleManias, it's clear that WWE had no plans for him whatsoever. The title change seemed solely to get Styles on the card. It will also serve as Omos' in-ring debut for WWE.

