Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW. It was an impressive follow-up to a good SummerSlam pay-per-view. There are a lot of talking points, and the only parts we'll miss out on are the Natalya-Lana-Mickie James segment and the Angel Garza-Andrade-Street Profits-Demi Burnett match and segments.

They didn't add too much to the show, but a lot did happen on RAW, from heel turns, to debuts, and an epic end to the show. Without wasting much time, let's jump into what WWE subtly told us on RAW!

#7. Aleister Black's character change on RAW

Pain.

Kevin Owens welcomed back Aleister Black to the Kevin Owens show on RAW. We haven't seen Aleister Black on RAW since he had his eye gouged out by Seth Rollins and Murphy.

The discussion was naturally over what Seth Rollins had done with Aleister Black on RAW, with the latter now wearing a cloth over his eye. It seems like that made Aleister Black flip the switch as he turned heel for the first time in nearly four-and-a-half years and attacked Kevin Owens.

While Aleister Black's heel turn could have been reserved for 2021, WWE probably felt that RAW needs another rising heel. RAW is not as short as SmackDown when it comes to top babyfaces, but it's good in a way since it adds a new layer to Aleister Black's character. And more importantly, it gives Kevin Owens a storyline.

We can't help but feel that Kevin Owens is often in important positions, only to be swept to the side on many occasions. The Aleister Black heel turn and feud on RAW should be a good one. Their match hasn't been announced for Payback as of this writing, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it on the pay-per-view and continue on RAW. Otherwise, it could end up being a TV feud.