7 Things that can happen at SummerSlam

Punit Kanuga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.19K // 19 Aug 2018, 02:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

A lot can go off the track when a lot is one the line.

Barclays Center at Brooklyn, New York is all set to host the thirty-first edition of SummerSlam. The upcoming event is expected to be the longest one in its history with thirteen matches penned down for the show.

There is no doubt that this Sunday is going to be a long night for the WWE Universe, which adds to the fact that a couple of surprising things can be in the store for the fans. Nine championships are on the line along with the Money in the Bank contract, giving an ample amount of permutations to go haywire.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Here are the top seven shocks which can leave the wrestling fans awe-struck this Sunday.

#1 Randy Orton attacks Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke wouldn't even know what hit him.

Over the last one month, Randy Orton has set his eyes on Jeff Hardy. This has come as a breather for Shinsuke Nakamura as the “Viper” has laid down most of the groundwork for him.

The “Legend Killer” has stated on the record that he would do things as he wants. Not only this adds to the unpredictability of his attacks but also keeps the element of suspense afloat in his storylines.

Everyone is expecting him to execute an attack on Jeff Hardy, as has been done in the last couple of weeks. However, the “King of RKO” might prey on the Japanese Superstar this Sunday. No one, specially Shinsuke Nakamura, would have seen it coming.

Further, this opens up the possibility of a Triple-Threat angle for the United States Championship. Notably, Randy Orton lost the same championship to Jeff Hardy before he got sidelined due to a meniscus tear in his left knee.

When he returned, the championship had already changed hands from Jeff Hardy to Shinsuke Nakamura. To make things worse, the person who got the championship rematch was the “Enigma”, not him. Hence, it could be a perfect plan for him to reestablish himself in the championship picture.

1 / 7 NEXT