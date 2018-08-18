Final Predictions, analysis and aftermath for SummerSlam 2018

The night has come.

The “Biggest Party of the Summer” will commence in less than 72 hours in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The wrestling fans around the planet are busy in discussing the nitty-gritty of each match as one of the Big-4 PPVs is around the corner.

Interestingly, the last week’s episode of both Raw and SmackDown have changed the dynamics of several matches on the card. Not to mention, nine championships along with the Money in the Bank briefcase will be defended on the night.

Here is the detailed analysis of the upcoming blockbuster event along with result predictions and aftermath for each match.

#1 Daniel Bryan will defeat the Miz

Will we witness a submission?

This is one of the most anticipated matches of the night. The match has a solid eight year build associated with it, both in real and reel life. The go-home show of SmackDown Live aired the details of this rivalry in a three-part segment. This segment reminded fans of everything these two Superstars have gone through in the last eight-years.

It is worth noting here that the “Miz and Mrs.” was premiered a couple of weeks ago. It was a good reason to believe that WWE think-tank might want the Miz to go-over in this match to keep up the interest of the fans in the show. Hence, a controversial victory for Miz was a good bet.

However, last week on SD Live, the “Awesome One” announced that the deal has been made to air the Season-2 for his show. Hence, the earlier reason which weighed win in Miz’s corner is now mitigated. This suggests that the fans are likely to be treated to the “YES” movement at SummerSlam as the “Goat faced Superstar” will gain victory over this opponent.

Although Daniel Bryan might win this match, this rivalry will be far from over. It is safe to say that wrestling fans will be seeing Daniel Bryan on the few upcoming episodes of this show. Not only will this enhance the ratings, but will also help to further personalize this rivalry.

