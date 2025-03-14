7-time champion to join The Rock's faction alongside John Cena? Chances explored

The Rock could add a seven-time champion to his faction alongside John Cena. At Elimination Chamber, John Cena shocked the world by low-blowing Cody Rhodes and joining forces with The Final Boss.

Ad

If The Brahma Bull looks to extend his faction, he could use the services of former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior recently revealed in an interview that he spoke to The Final Boss backstage at Elimination Chamber and a few big things were planned.

"I mentioned it all started with The Rock saying those positive words that you captured in 2018. Re-signing last year and knowing where the company was going to go. The Rock sent the sword. He's always been on my side, and I got a chance to talk with him at Elimination Chamber, and there are a few things on the horizon. They're going to be pretty big once it becomes [sic]," McIntyre said. (From 01:10 to 01:28)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

This union is necessary for Drew McIntyre. With the rise of Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Jey Uso, and the return of CM Punk, the former WWE Champion has gone under the radar. Joining forces with The Final Boss could bring him back into the main event picture.

The Rock and John Cena's faction could get an official name

The Rock and Cena's newfound partnership could receive a new name in the next few days. The two superstars joined forces at Elimination Chamber in an industry-changing segment.

Ad

Now, according to WrestleVotes on Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass, the duo will receive a new name, similar to The Rock 'n' Sock Connection.

“The unlikely yet shocking pair of Rock and John Cena will have strong promotion behind it as we move towards WrestleMania with one of the ideas to label the duo being The Rock and Soul Connection, a nod to The Rock’s father, Soulman, Rocky Johnson, perhaps.”

Ad

John Cena is scheduled to return on the March 17, edition of Monday Night RAW. However, there is no news about the return of The People's Champion. The company is now going on its European tour as we build up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback