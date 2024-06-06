7-time champion needs to leave WWE effective immediately

Based on the current professional wrestling landscape, it would be safe to say WWE is the epitome of wrestling. Competing in the promotion can lead to wrestlers becoming superstars and achieving everything they once dreamt of. However, this does not happen in the case of all the stars.

While there might be success initially, there is no guarantee it will stay. One such WWE Superstar who is currently experiencing this situation is Shinsuke Nakamura. In 2024, his win rate is 2.5%. He has won one match and lost 39 matches this year, which is a matter of great concern.

In this article, we will look at reasons why the Japanese wrestling sensation must bid goodbye to the Stamford-based promotion:

WWE has not paid Shinsuke Nakamura his dues

If anything, Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the biggest superstars in professional wrestling. A former MMA fighter, Nakamura has wrestled around the world to make a name for himself. Even in WWE, the former two-time Intercontinental Champion is a main-event talent.

However, it seems the promotion has never fully utilized Nakamura's talent. Given how his career has played out, it would be safe to say that the 44-year-old did not get the support other main event superstars did. Hence, it would be in his best interest to leave the promotion.

Shinsuke Nakamura might become the scapegoat

When Shinsuke Nakamura feuded with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, the Japanese managed to show his talent. However, WWE did not pick up on it and Nakamura did not make much out of his performances. Somewhere, it seems WWE will keep using him as a scapegoat to build talent due to the stacked roster.

Nakamura deserves better and this is something that won't go down well with him. Therefore, if he wants to win some titles, he should leave the Stamford-based promotion and get a fresh start elsewhere.

Shinsuke Nakamura could go back to Japan

Before coming to the USA to work under the Triple H-led promotion, Shinsuke Nakamura was a household name in Japan. A former IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Nakamura is a name that is highly respected in the Japanese professional wrestling scene, and a comeback would always be a great option for the veteran.

As of today, NJPW is without superstars like Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi. Nakamura could go back to Japan, fill that void, and become an even bigger superstar. If he does not want to do that, joining TNA and staying in the USA would be another option.

Either way, Nakamura needs to leave the Stamford-based promotion so that he can do justice to his talent.

