7-time champion to quit WWE because of recent creative issues? Exploring potential swerve

WWE has been a stacked affair over the past few weeks after Randy Orton and CM Punk made their returns to the company. While all the attention has been on those two men and the brands they would sign for, several other superstars have missed out.

One star who has been missing for several months is AJ Styles, after being assaulted by The Bloodline back in September. In recent weeks, it has been rumored that he is set to return before the plan is seemingly scrapped at the last minute.

Randy Orton already has backup in the form of LA Knight against The Bloodline, which leaves no real place for Styles to return to.

Could frustration with WWE's creative process be a good enough reason for him to quit and then either head over to RAW instead or decide to take some time away from the company completely?

Will AJ Styles have more luck on WWE RAW?

AJ Styles isn't the only person who has been neglected by the creative team on SmackDown over the past few weeks since the whole of The O.C. has only been seen at live events in recent months.

It could be time for a change of scenery for the whole team, whether that's a change of brand or promotion. The company has too many major stars heading into Royal Rumble season, and Styles has now got lost in the shuffle because of this.

Is there a way for AJ Styles to get back on track ahead of The Royal Rumble? Could moving over to RAW be the answer? If Styles can convince Adam Pearce to let him make the move, then it could be worth a shot.

Do you think AJ Styles and The O.C. should quit WWE, or should they move to RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.