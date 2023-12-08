Backstage update on AJ Styles return to WWE SmackDown - reports

A recent backstage update on AJ Styles' return to WWE SmackDown does not look promising.

AJ Styles has been absent from WWE television for over three months. The 46-year-old's last appearance was at the September 22 edition of SmackDown, where The Bloodline assaulted him backstage. Before the brutal attack, the former WWE Champion was supposed to team up with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023. He was later replaced by LA Knight.

In the last few weeks, speculation has been made regarding the return of the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion. The much-anticipated return was reportedly going to take place on this week's episode of SmackDown.

According to a recent report from PWInsder, The Phenomenal One is not scheduled to appear on the upcoming episode of WWE's Friday Night Show. The report further suggested that the Stamford-based company had planned to bring Styles back several weeks ago, but the return has been delayed as part of a creative decision. Fans can expect to see him back in action soon:

"AJ Styles is not slated for this week's Friday Night Smackdown taping. WWE had planned at one point to bring Styles back several weeks ago but delayed that return," - PWInsider.

It will be interesting to see when The Phenomenal One returns to 'The House that AJ Styles built.' Another thing to look at would be if he goes after The Bloodline on his return, just like Randy Orton did, or will he choose a new direction.

WWE Hall of Famer would have loved to face AJ Styles in his prime

'The face that runs the place' has impressed many across the globe, including wrestling veterans, with his talent and in-ring work.

During an episode of his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson named Styles as the wrestler he wishes to have faced during his prime. He appreciated the former WWE Champion for his in-ring abilities and further stated that the WWE Superstar had impressed him.

"AJ Styles. Just always was very aware and respectful of his talent. I'm not sure he ever did with WWE or ever will be rewarded or understood just how good he is. You know he does enough flashy stuff that he really keeps you tuned in. But he also does some really cool stuff in the ring and it's just one of those that you know I would watch from afar and watch how good he was and just marvel at the guy," Anderson said.

