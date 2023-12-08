What happened to AJ Styles? Update on absence from television and WWE return

AJ Styles hasn’t appeared on WWE television in nearly three months. The Phenomenal One was last seen on the September 22, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline ambushed him to set up an injury angle ahead of Fastlane.

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, Styles is expected to return on WWE television on SmackDown this Friday. The report also mentioned that he was supposed to return a couple of weeks ago, but that ultimately didn’t happen.

"AJ Styles is gonna be back on Friday. Or he's supposed to be back on Friday. He was supposed to be back a couple of weeks ago and wasn't back. But that's the plan right now."

The former WWE Champion was supposed to team up with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023, but The Bloodline took care of business. LA Knight replaced him in the tag team match at the October 7 Premium Live Event.

AJ Styles to team up with old rival upon WWE return? Looking at the possibility

AJ Styles last competed on the September 15, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Phenomenal One suffered defeat at the hands of former rival Finn Balor in their singles match on the blue brand.

It is possible Styles could team up with another former rival, Randy Orton, upon his return to the brand this week. Both men have their own unfinished business with The Bloodline. The Viper was assisted by LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa last week.

He could get help from Styles this week on SmackDown. The whole angle could then lead to a huge six-man tag team match between the team of Styles, Orton, and Knight against The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso) to cap off 2023 on a huge note.

