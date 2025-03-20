7-time champion to return and help Randy Orton nab Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown? Possibility explored 

Kevin Owens stopped Randy Orton from punting Carmelo Hayes on the March 14, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown. The feud between The Viper and The Prizefighter resumed when Orton returned to WWE TV at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event following the Unsanctioned Match between KO and Sami Zayn.

Speaking of the Unsactioned Match, it was a brutal display of bitterness by the former friends. The match went for almost 28 minutes, with Kevin Owens picking up the victory ultimately. He continued to inflict further pain on Sami Zayn when The Apex Predator returned to save Zayn from the hands of The Prizefighter. Since then, The Honorary Uce hasn't been on WWE TV.

Randy Orton has been advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. One can assume that Kevin Owens will be present to at least joust verbally with The Viper or the heel can plan an assault on The Apex Predator while Orton is in the ring. In an interesting swerve, Sami Zayn can make his return to WWE TV and prevent Owens from ambushing The Viper.

Kevin Owens turned heel after Cody Rhodes helped Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. He was infuriated with Zayn and Orton for not speaking out against The American Nightmare, and it started a massive feud between The Prizefighter and the rest of the superstars.

Prior to the Unsanctioned Match, Owens had paid a visit to Sami's home. The rivalry reached an unnatural level of hatred, and a brutal match was expected. However, Owens seemed to have unleashed a different demon on Zayn at Elimination Chamber, and the four-time Intercontinental Champion will return looking for revenge! In addition to the IC Title, Sami has held tag titles twice and the NXT Championship once.

WWE may have revealed the PLE for Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

The Viper and The Prizefighter have unfinished business, especially after Owens started acting like a loose cannon ever since turning heel. Not only did he turn on everyone he called a friend, but also used Piledrivers, which is a banned move in the Stamford-based promotion.

It goes without saying that Randy Orton will face Kevin Owens in a singles match since The Apex Predator is seemingly coming back with his Legend Killer persona and is prepared to take down Owens for good. It's possible the company is planning the singles match for Backlash 2025.

Randy Orton has been advertised for Backlash, alongside John Cena. Even though Kevin Owens isn't on the promotional materials yet, it's possible the company will book the match for Backlash.

Of course, the match is still speculative at this point and the fans will have to wait and watch how this rivalry progresses.

