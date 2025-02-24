7-time champion to be revealed as Jade Cargill's attacker on WWE RAW? Exploring potential easter egg 

The identity of Jade Cargill's attacker has been one of the biggest mysteries in WWE for the past few months. There weren't any leads in the case for a long time until recently. Earlier this month on SmackDown, Nick Aldis showed backstage video footage from last November when Jade was laid out, raising suspicion about Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being The Storm's attackers. However, Bayley might shockingly be revealed as the attacker tonight on RAW. She could cost Bianca Belair and Naomi the Women's Tag Team Title match against The Judgment Day and reveal herself as the attacker alongside The Glow.

The footage made Bianca Belair and Naomi suspect the duo. However, in the same clip, The Role Model was seen running towards the ambulance. There might be a small chance that she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill. The champions, though, were so fixated on Liv and Raquel that they didn't even notice her.

Bayley is a four-time women's world champion, a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a one-time NXT Women's Champion. The former Royal Rumble winner wasn't initially a part of the Women's Wargames Match at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024. Hence, driven by jealousy, she might have teamed up with Naomi and attacked Cargill. The RAW star eventually replaced The Storm in the gimmick match.

Bayley was the initial suspect in the case and wasn't even trusted initially by Bianca. Naomi was the one who got the two to trust each other and work together. The Role Model and Naomi might have orchestrated this whole thing to benefit themselves. They might have been jealous of Jade's huge success since her arrival in WWE. The Glow could turn on The EST after tonight's match and reveal herself and Bayley as Jade's attackers.

However, this is speculative at this point.

WWE Superstar Bayley names her favorite female stars of all time

The former Damage CTRL leader recently competed in the NBA Celebrity All-Star game. During her appearance at the event, Bayley was asked to name her top three female wrestlers of all time. She named Victoria, Trish Stratus, and Lita.

"Of all time? For me, Victoria, Trish [Stratus], and Lita. That is off the top of my head," she said.

Meanwhile, The Role Model is set to participate in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1. It will be interesting to see if she goes on to win the bout and challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Fans are eager to see what's next for her.

