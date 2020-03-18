7-time Champion reveals what Vince McMahon asked him after Eddie Guerrero's death

Eddie Guerrero passed away on November 13, 2005, due to heart failure.

Both RAW and SmackDown episodes following his untimely passing were presented as tribute shows in memory of Eddie.

Eddie Guerrero and Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero recently sat down with Wrestling Inc Daily and opened up on WrestleMania 36 being relocated from the Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center amidst the coronavirus threat.

The former ECW Champion stated that the entire situation is crazy and added that he feels bad for the likes of WrestleCon and High Spots.

Chavo recalled that Vince McMahon considered canceling the show following Eddie Guerrero's untimely death back in 2005. McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H approached Chavo and the WWE Chairman pondered on canceling the ensuing show. Chavo added that he told McMahon to keep the show going as Eddie would want it to happen for sure.

"Vince is always, 'The show must go on.' The same thing happened when Eddie passed away. I was in the hallway of his hotel room and here comes Vince, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels. We're all talking and he was like, 'What should I do? Should I cancel?' I go, 'Absolutely not. Eddie would want the show to go on, for sure.'"

Eddie passed away on November 13, 2005, due to heart failure. The RAW and SmackDown shows following his death continued as planned, but the weekly storylines were suspended for that week and several Superstars worked matches while being out of character.