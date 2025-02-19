7-time WWE champion to compete in first singles match in 538 days? Chances explored

Sever-time WWE champion could compete in her first singles match in 538 days. Last week on SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton found a partner in WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus to take on Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at this year's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

When teams are involved in a storyline, WWE always books the members against each other in singles matches leading up to the event. Seeing this pattern, we could witness the return of Trish Stratus to singles action after 538 days.

The Hall of Famer could face either Nia Jax or Candice LeRae in singles action leading into the Elimination Chamber. The Women's Champion could lock horns with the opponent Stratus doesn't face.

The seven-time World Champion was last seen in the ring against Becky Lynch at Payback on September 2, 2023. Since then she hasn't competed in the squared circle for almost two years.

Stratus' association with Stratton is a big rub for the latter. Pairing with a Hall of Famer shows how much faith the company has in the young superstar.

The WWE Elimination Chamber matchcard is shaping up to be a blockbuster

We are under two weeks away from the company's next premium live event and the card is shaping up pretty well. As mentioned above, Nia Jax and Candance LeRae will take on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and hometown legend Trish Stratus.

This past Monday on RAW we came to know, that Sami Zayn will face Kevin Owens in an unsanctioned match. Both superstars will write the next chapter of their everlasting story at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Six women will compete inside the Elimination Chamber to win the right to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bayley, and Naomi will be in the match along with the recently returned Alexa Bliss and the youngest NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will eagerly watch the Men's Chamber match to find out his WrestleMania 41 opponent. CM Punk, John Cena, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins will put their lives on the line to book a spot at The Showcase of the Immortals.

