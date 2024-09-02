7-time WWE champion to confront Gunther on RAW and set up a match for Bad Blood? Looking at the possibility

Gunther remains the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after Bash in Berlin, and he could meet his Bad Blood opponent tonight on RAW. Interestingly, this could be someone who is not much of a stranger to The Ring General.

Gunther was successful at WWE Bash in Berlin in his first televised World Heavyweight Championship defense against Randy Orton. Now that the Stamford-based promotion is gearing up for Bad Blood in October, one superstar who could be his next challenger is none other than the person he dethroned for the title - Damian Priest.

Like The Ring General, the former Judgment Day member was successful in Berlin wherein he and Rhea Ripley defeated Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. Tonight on WWE RAW, Priest could put a pause on his feud with his former stable and focus on reclaiming the title he wrongfully lost at SummerSlam.

However, Damian, a one-time United States and World Heavyweight Champion, two-time RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion, and one-time North American Champion, could also have an obstacle in his path - Finn Balor.

While Damian is issuing the challenge, his former teammate could attack him from behind to prevent him from doing so. This could lead to both men competing against each other at Bad Blood instead.

Which WWE RAW stars are eyeing to face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship?

Aside from Damian Priest, a lot of other superstars from the RAW roster could challenge for the gold. However, a couple of them didn't shy away from challenging the champion.

One of the stars who challenged The Ring General was CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless was also in action at Bash in Berlin wherein he won a Strap Match against Drew McIntyre. Following the event, the former champion shared that he was done with The Scottish Warrior and wants championship gold next.

Another former champion who is eyeing the World Heavyweight Championship is Baron Corbin. In an interview with Wrestling News Co., The Lone Wolf praised the champion for his performance and accomplishments as he knew from experience that it's not easy. However, he also plans to be the one to take Gunther to the limit and possibly clash for the World Heavyweight Championship.

It would be interesting to see who will eventually step up for the World Heavyweight Championship en route to Bad Blood next month.

