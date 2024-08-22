7-time WWE champion to make SmackDown return after 476 days and confront LA Knight? Analyzing the chances

LA Knight is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against Santos Escobar on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. Knight is likely to retain his title against Escobar in his maiden defense. However, the creative team might have a huge surprise in store for The Megastar following his match, as a seven-time WWE champion could make a shocking return and confront Knight.

The name in question is Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style is a two-time US Champion, a two-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time NXT Champion. He is also a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion. Nakamura has not made a televised appearance since the April 22, 2024, episode of RAW. He moved to SmackDown during the 2024 Draft but has yet to make an appearance on TV.

WWE has been holding up the Japanese star's return for quite some time, and it seems to be the right moment for the company to pull the trigger. Moreover, LA Knight needs a high-profile feud to solidify his United States Championship run, and this provides the ideal backdrop for The King of Strong Style to make his comeback.

Shinsuke Nakamura's last SmackDown appearance came on May 5, 2023. However, he could return to the blue brand after 476 days and confront The Megastar right after the US Title match. It could pave the way for a blockbuster feud between the two superstars. Furthermore, it will allow Shinsuke to redeem his career.

However, the chances of Nakamura returning and confronting Knight this week are relatively low. A major reason why it is unlikely is that Santos Escobar's rivalry with The Defiant One could go on for a month or two, leaving no room for Shinsuke's involvement. The Emperor of Lucha Libre is expected to be around the United States Championship picture for a while.

Additionally, WWE does not seem to have any creative plans for The King of Strong Style at the moment. With Bash in Berlin PLE around the corner, the Stamford-based promotion is unlikely to bring the veteran back on television this week as it might look redundant.

LA Knight could defend his title at WWE Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin is around the corner, and LA Knight's status for the upcoming PLE is obscure as of now. However, there's a possibility that The Megastar could defend his US Title in Germany later this month.

Even though Knight is set to square off against Santos Escobar this week on SmackDown, his first title defense could end via DQ or without a conclusive result. From the match ending in a disqualification due to external interference to Legado Del Fantasma launching a merciless assault on the champion before the match, several things could happen in the bout.

As a result, it could pave the way for yet another encounter between LA Knight and Santos Escobar, which might happen at Bash in Berlin 2024. This will not only accentuate this rivalry but will also add a new layer to the ongoing storyline for the United States Championship.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold this Friday.

