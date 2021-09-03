7 Times WWE Superstars changed their look after turning heel

Appearance changes have been essential for many WWE Superstars over the years. While most cases create a chance for a character refresh, some have been career-changing.

When WWE Superstars (and wrestlers in general) turn heel, a change in look often plays a more significant role than we think. In this list, we look at seven significant heel turns that saw WWE stars make an appearance change:

#7. Roman Reigns - Got rid of any ties to The Shield after returning to WWE in 2020

Before August 2020, Roman Reigns was detached from The Shield, but he was the only superstar to keep remnants of the faction in his character.

For one, Reigns was wrestling with his vest on as well as keeping The Shield's theme song (or at least a modified version of it). The prime goal of his 2020 run was to eventually get rid of any of the last bits of The Shield in his character.

The biggest change he made at first was his appearance in the ring - wrestling without a shirt.

The next step was to change his theme song eventually. It took a while, but in May 2021, Roman Reigns finally changed his theme song. When talking about it, Paul Heyman said that four significant changes needed to happen with Roman Reigns' character, and his theme song was the final one:

You just heard the music on #Smackdown, now hear it whenever you want to acknowledge YOUR #TribalChief… @WWEMusic https://t.co/9boh5s5uY4 pic.twitter.com/aRql5IGTZ8 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 8, 2021

"It was the final step away from The Shield. That’s what it was," Heyman stated. "One of the things that Roman Reigns and I spoke about, with all final decisions being Roman Reigns’. I am Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, and that’s not just a public persona on television. Behind the scenes, I’m Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. And one of the many things that we were both desirous of, A. Change the mannerisms. B. Change the presentation. C. Change the hairstyle. D. Change the look."

All four changes were successful and resulted in Roman Reigns having the best run of his WWE career. He is currently a year into his Universal Title reign as of this writing, and his run has been praised by fans and wrestlers alike.

