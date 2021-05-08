Reason behind change in Roman Reigns' entrance music revealed

Roman Reigns' new entrance song, titled "Head Of The Table," debuted during his high-stakes encounter against Daniel Bryan last week. Fans have been buzzing about Reigns' latest theme music ever since.

Paul Heyman recently spoke with Complex about Roman Reigns' new theme song, among several other topics. The current Universal Champion's previous entrance music represented his time with The Shield.

Heyman said that Reigns' new theme is the final step away from the said faction, which also featured Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (AEW's Jon Moxley):

"It was the final step away from The Shield. That’s what it was," Heyman stated. "One of the things that Roman Reigns and I spoke about, with all final decisions being Roman Reigns’. I am Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief, and that’s not just a public persona on television. Behind the scenes, I’m Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief. And one of the many things that we were both desirous of, A. Change the mannerisms. B. Change the presentation. C. Change the hairstyle. D. Change the look."

You just heard the music on #Smackdown, now hear it whenever you want to acknowledge YOUR #TribalChief… @WWEMusic https://t.co/9boh5s5uY4 pic.twitter.com/aRql5IGTZ8 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 8, 2021

Roman Reigns' onscreen persona has undergone a drastic transformation during the pandemic. Once touted as WWE's top babyface in the last decade, he is currently the face of the company as a vicious antagonist instead.

"We’re not reminding you of the past" - Paul Heyman on the changes to Roman Reigns' character

Roman Reigns has gradually stepped away from his connections to The Shield, and ditching his popular vest was certainly a major step forward.

During the same interview, Paul Heyman expressed his thoughts on the evolution of Reigns' character. The Tribal Chief's special counsel believes that the current Universal Champion's growth is all about "invoking the future":

"He took off the vest, and rightfully so," Heyman added. "He changed the music. It was time to change the music. That was The Shield’s theme. Now it’s evolved. Now it’s Roman Reigns’ theme. Now it has nothing to do with The Shield or the members of The Shield. It has evolved. It’s better. We’re not resting on what it was. We are invoking the future. We’re not reminding you of the past. With respect to the past, we’re bringing it forward."

At the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Cesaro.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso's recent return has created more Samoan family conflict on SmackDown. Jey Uso wants his brother to be on the same page as Reigns, although the returning Uso twin refuses to acknowledge The Tribal Chief of WWE.

