7 top stars you might not know once worked for WWE - where are they now?

Over the past few decades, we’ve seen wrestlers from all over the world join WWE. While some wrestlers who joined WWE, such as AJ Styles and Sting, had a lot of experience before they came into the company, others like Randy Orton and John Cena started fresh and learned their trade in the company.

The training and exposure gained in WWE has helped numerous wrestlers progress well in their careers, even if they did not get success in WWE.

While many have progressed well in the company, others currently in the industry worked for WWE for some time before being released.

Big stars such as Booker T, Kurt Angle, and Chris Jericho have done well both in WWE and elsewhere during their long careers. Fans may be aware of their time and work in WWE, but there are certain big stars who fans might not know once worked for WWE.

In this article, we will look at seven top stars in the wrestling industry you might not know once worked for WWE and where they are performing now.

#7 The Young Bucks worked for WWE

The Young Bucks are true entertainers

Many pro wrestling fans consider The Young Bucks, the duo of Matt and Nick Jackson, to be a team as big as The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz outside of WWE.

The two men have competed on several top promotions in the world, including Chikara, Ring of Honor (ROH), Dragon Gate USA, Impact Wrestling, and others.

It might come as a surprise to fans that The Young Bucks worked for WWE in the early stages of their careers.

In 2008, Matt Jackson competed in a match on WWE SmackDown which he ended up losing quite easily. He once again appeared later in the year to take a loss to the Big Show on WWE SmackDown.

One of The Young Bucks’ most notable work in WWE came when they portrayed Triple H and Shawn Michaels as part of DX in ECW in 2008. While WWE did not pay much attention to the talented duo, they gained success in other promotions.

Today, The Young Bucks are an instrumental part of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and they have managed to win the Tag Team Championships in almost every promotion they’ve worked for.