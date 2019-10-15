7 ways the WWE can learn from the NFL Draft

Stephanie McMahon in the WWE Draft

So what did everyone think of the draft? Good? Great? Waste of time? For me, it fell somewhere between "decent" and "it could have been so much better." The WWE tried to adapt the NFL Draft style this year and for good reason.

Every year football fans flock to sports bars and draft parties, or go to the host city, to see Roger Goodell read of a list of names. Think about that. Millions of fans glued to a TV screen watching a clock tick down repeatedly in anticipation of hearing their favorite team add a top college player to its roster.

Somehow though, the NFL has turned the Draft into a must-see event. Across the NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, and digital channels the 2019 NFL Draft drew an average of 6.1 million viewers.

The WWE Draft will probably never draw those numbers. However, I think the company can create a heavily watched event during a time of year when the competition is high.

It really seems like the company is going for that "real sports" feel with SmackDown's move to Fox.

The evidence is there with the inclusion of NFL analysts and insiders on broadcasts. Heavyweight Boxing Champ Tyson Fury has a match coming up with Braun Strowman, and Cain Velasquez was brought in to re-do a nearly decade-old UFC bout with Brock Lesnar.

We also saw elements of the NFL model in this year's WWE Draft. The analyst desk of Renee Young, Booker T, and Samoa Joe was a big success in my opinion. Joe is always great on the mic and it was the perfect way to incorporate him while he's injured.

I loved the USA and Fox Executive "War Rooms". Maybe it did come off a little cheesy at times, but seeing Cleatus the Robot involved in the Fox selection process is just the kind of corny I want in my wrestling content.

Stephanie McMahon acted as the Roger Goodell and announced all of the picks. It was here that the Draft fell flat to me. Having Stephanie announce 5 picks, followed by a graphic of each Superstar made it feel rushed. It made the Draft feel secondary to everything else that was going on each night.

While the Draft's real purpose this year was to mercifully bring an end to the Wild Card Rule, a fair amount of marquee names did switch sides. Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Andrade, Aleister Black, and Kevin Owens all have different homes.

This Draft was desperately needed to solidify the rosters. I was one of many who lost track of which shows each wrestler was on during the Wild Card era.

The Draft is a very valuable tool that can be used to revitalize and refresh a stale product, but I think it can be so much more.

I truly believe the WWE Draft could be a special event in 2020 and beyond. It can be something fans really look forward to each year. To do that, the company needs to look to the NFL for more inspiration.

#1 Promote the Draft early using your own analysts

Renee Young and Booker T

One thing the NFL really does well with the Draft is to promote and market the event. The second the 2019 NFL Draft came to a close Todd McShay starting working on his 2020 mocks for ESPN.

WWE should follow suit (kind of). Once SummerSlam is over, all eyes should turn toward the Draft. Renee Young and Booker T should announce the Draft pools. They should break down who's ineligible due to injury or other circumstances. They could explain the free-agent process so fans know all of the rules ahead of time.

I saw so many people on social media losing their minds because Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins we're being skipped over on Friday. People had no idea the Draft pools even existed. WWE Backstage could help fans get on the same page. Promoting the rules weeks ahead of time on RAW or SmackDown wouldn't hurt either.

As the analyst on Backstage, Booker T should also release a weekly mock draft. Other networks like ESPN could have their people do them as well. Oh, and I mean their wrestling writers. Tim Fiorvanti and Sean Coyle should do them, not Todd McShay and Mel Kiper.

As a matter of fact, can we stop forcing Fox's NFL people to talk about wrestling? I get why they are doing it. Cross-promotion is key for networks. However, if these guys haven't watched since the days of Bruno Sammartino and Hulk Hogan, it might not be the best way to promote the current product.

