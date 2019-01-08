7 Female WWE Superstars Who Have Main Evented More Than One PPV

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita, two of the greatest women in WWE history

The women's revolution in WWE started with a hashtag that was a trending topic on Twitter worldwide: #GiveDivasAChance. And so it was, they are not divas anymore, they are superstars.

In 2018, we witnessed history: not only we got to see the first ever all-women pay-per-view Evolution, but we also enjoyed the very first ever women's Royal Rumble match, Elimination Chamber match, Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, Hell in a Cell match etc. and 2019 promises to be even better with the debut of the multi-brand WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, announced by Mr. McMahon-ta Claus on Christmas Eve, and a likely to happen first-ever WrestleMania main evented by women (Ronda, Becky and/or Charlotte maybe?)

Lita and Trish Stratus main evented Monday Night Raw on December 6th, 2004 with the WWE Women’s Championship on the line, being the first women to main event Raw in history. That was the first step of this women evolution which continues nowadays…

Although no one makes it to a total of three main events (who will be the first women to accomplish that?), only seven women were part of a PPV main event more than once, which are the following:

#7 Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks in Hell in a Cell 2016, a PPV which was headlined by Charlotte Flair and herself

Sasha Banks has won the Raw Women’s Championship four times (but curiously only held the title for 80 days in total) and was the privileged first entrance in the first ever all-women Royal Rumble match, which was the main event of the night, and the one who lasted the most —a total of 55 minutes.

The Boss is one of the WWE's Four Horsewomen and one of the key pillars of the women's revolution in WWE since she debuted in NXT.

She was part of the first women's Hell in a Cell match, which was the first women's main event in history in 2016, against Charlotte Flair. In her hometown of Boston, she entered the infernal structure as Raw Women’s Champion but, after an extreme bout, she was defeated by The Queen after a Natural Selection.

