7 Wrestling couples we may never see together on-screen

This list includes a couple we've already seen together on-screen.

This list focuses on couples we don't expect to be forming an alliance

Aleister Black and Zelina Vega

Couples in wrestling get paired together more often than not. These real-life pairings translating on-screen was perhaps made popular by The 'Macho Man' Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth - the greatest wrestling couple of the golden era - and perhaps of all time.

While their relationship and marriage didn't last, many other couples have appeared together on-screen and WWE enjoys using the real-life relationship and crossover to draw more viewers. The perfect example of this was when Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins aligned to take on Lacey Evans and (King) Baron Corbin in the main event of Extreme Rules 2019.

Even with certain couples, their relationship is acknowledged with brief appearances together but ultimately, the decision would be to keep them apart to have singles careers of their own.

There is an undeniable appeal to mass audiences to have real-life couples together, but the truth is that there are many couples who we may see interact on-screen, but we may never see them together in regular TV programming. This list also includes past couples who were together on-screen but may not be anymore.

#7. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

Adam Cole and Britt Baker

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are a couple separated by promotions. She's found her home in All Elite Wrestling, while Adam Cole dominates their competitors NXT, where he achieved the record of becoming the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time (surpassing Finn Balor).

Britt Baker received some criticism for the push she got in All Elite Wrestling, but it seems as though the company is taking their time to build her up. Given the status and strength of their women's division, it's probably better that she stays and makes her name there. It's unlikely that we'll ever see the two on-screen together.

