7 WWE legends confirmed For WWE Evolution

Evolution is shaping up to be huge!

On October 28th, history will be made when Evolution, the first ever all-women's WWE pay-per-view, takes place. Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, hosts the first-ever WWE event where over 50 female Superstars are set to feature on a card where only female Superstars compete.

Needless to say, such a monumental event calls for a celebration of women's wrestling and the progress that's made, so we'll see the past, present and future of women's wrestling on the card as the historic event looks to tell the story of just how much wrestling has evolved over the years when it comes to the role women can play in the industry.

The card is already stacked, with WWE's Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT UK Women's Championship all set to be defended. The culmination of the Mae Young Classic 2018 will also take place at the event, as well as a number one contender's Battle Royal, but one of the big questions is...

"What returning legends will we see on the card?"

Well, a fair few are already confirmed, and we're running through the list the keep you updated ahead of the event!

#1 Trish Stratus

The WWE Hall of Famer has been very present in the build up

Well, where else could we start? When you think of legendary female wrestlers, very few could argue that Trish Stratus tops the list.

The six-time Women's Champion looked every bit the star she was in her prime when she returned at the first ever Women's Royal Rumble, and her match at Evolution was the very first match announced for the event when WWE announced that Stratus would appear in a singles match against Alexa Bliss.

The WWE Hall of Famer, though, has actually gone on a run in WWE to promote the event and, while Stratus hasn't been in an official match since the Royal Rumble in January, she's undoubtedly been one of the highlights of RAW in recent weeks.

Trish Stratus hyped her match with Alexa Bliss over the past month, a move that saw Stratus' old rival Mickie James get involved, asking for her own match with Stratus - and which leads us on to the second confirmed legend...

