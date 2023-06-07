7 WWE Money in the Bank facts you probably didn't know

WWE Money in the Bank is one of the company's most popular Premium Live Events. If the company's "big four" events are WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series, then MITB slides in next at the fifth key event the company produces.

The event is based on the match type. The Money in the Bank Ladder Match began as a WrestleMania tradition in 2005 but eventually became so popular that a yearly event centered around the innovative bout.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is set to stream live from The O2 Arena in London, England, on Saturday, July 1. The event will feature two big Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, one featuring male stars and one featuring female superstars.

This article will look at facts that fans may not know heading into the big event. If there are more interesting facts worth sharing regarding the history of the epic match type & Premium Live Event, don't hesitate to share them in the comment section.

#7. The Women's Money in the Bank winners have a 100% cash-in success rate

While some male superstars have been successful in cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase, others have failed to do so. WWE's women's division, however, sports better odds. In fact, the odds have been perfect for the challengers.

Every female WWE star who cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase won the belt. Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Nikki A.S.H., and Liv Morgan all successfully cashed in to win championship gold.

Asuka did, too, although she won the belt due to Becky Lynch's pregnancy and not because of a match.

#6. The 2020 Money in the Bank matches were the first and only bouts to take place at WWE Headquarters

The 2020 WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event was one of the most bizarre shows in history. The event occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns; thus, the show had no fans.

WWE improvised and held the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches as Titan Towers in Stamford, Connecticut. This is the first and only example of the company having matches at its corporate headquarters.

#5. The 2020 Money in the Bank matches were also the first and only time the men's and women's happened simultaneously

As noted in the previous entry, WWE held its Money in the Bank Ladder Matches as Titan Toweck in 2020 due to the pandemic. Not only were the unique variations of the Money in the Bank Ladder Match held in an office building, but two happened simultaneously.

Never before has the company had two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches take place at once, nor has it happened since, but both the male and female superstars ran around the building to race to the top and capture the two briefcases hanging above the ring. Ultimately, Asuka and Otis left with contracts for title opportunities.

#4. Carmella has held the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase for the longest time before cashing in

Camella with Cathy Kelley

Carmella won the WWE Women's Money in the Bank contract at the 2017 event. She defeated Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Tamina, albeit with some help from James Ellsworth.

She then held onto her briefcase for an incredible period. Wrestlers have 365 days to cash in, and she waited 287 days. The waiting paid off as she went on to win championship gold.

#3. Kane has the record for holding the Money in the Bank briefcase for the least amount of time before cashing in

Kane and Seth Rollins

Kane has a distinct record of holding the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase for the shortest time before cashing it in. The former World Heavyweight Champion won the briefcase in a Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2010, but he didn't feel like carrying it onto a plane.

The Big Red Machine used the briefcase 49 minutes later. After Rey Mysterio defeated Jack Swagger, Kane cashed in on The Ultimate Underdog, dethroning the masked star of the coveted world title.

#2. CM Punk is the only male superstar to win consecutive Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

CM Punk successfully cashed in.

CM Punk has the honor of being the first, and thus far only, WWE Superstar to win the coveted Money in the Bank Ladder Match two years in a row. Both times also led to successful World Heavyweight Championship cash-ins.

The Straight Edge Superstar first won the Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WrestleMania 24. He went on to use the briefcase on Edge. He then replicated the victory at WrestleMania 25 in 2009, eventually cashing the briefcase in on Jeff Hardy. The latter cash-in led to a heel run that helped solidify him as a top star in WWE.

#1. Carmella is the only female superstar to win consecutive Money in the Bank Ladder Matches

Carmella at Elimination Chamber

While CM Punk holds the honor of being the first and only man to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match twice in a row, Carmella can claim the accolade for WWE's women's division, albeit with a twist.

Punk won the match two years in a row, but Carmella won it days apart. As mentioned, she won the briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank 2017 but was stripped of the briefcase due to the controversial nature of the victory.

James Ellsworth had helped Carmella win, and thus a rematch was made for SmackDown Live. Thankfully for The Staten Island Princess, she managed to win again, ultimately leading to a SmackDown Women's Championship reign.

