7 WWE RAW Superstars Triple H Could Elevate After WrestleMania 41

The dust has finally settled on WrestleMania 41 and WWE has entered a pivotal phase following the RAW after the PLE. Triple H has already provided several twists and turns in the days following the Show of Shows.

Ad

WWE’s Chief Content Officer is known for highlighting superstars who are poised for greatness, and the post-Mania reset is the perfect stage to showcase its established superstars and push fresh talents.

Additionally, he has the opportunity to reshape RAW’s future by elevating wrestlers whom he believes can carry the flagship show to a new era.

To that end, here are just some of the WWE Superstars Triple H might push after WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

#7. Stephanie Vaquer's debut on RAW could be the start of something bigger

Ad

Triple H could be considering pushing current NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer on WWE RAW if the recent episode of the red brand is anything to go by.

Aside from the recent events on RAW, her rapid rise and star power are just a couple of reasons why WWE’s Head of Creative may want to elevate the NXT Women's Champion. This week’s RAW saw La Primera challenge Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky to an impromptu match, which RAW General Manager Adam Pearce willingly made official.

Ad

The two champions put on a superb back-and-forth until it got disrupted by Roxanne Perez and Giulia.

Elevating the Dark Angel will certainly strengthen RAW’s women’s roster and create a fresh main-event Superstar.

#6. Giulia

Giulia is currently on NXT, and just like Stephanie Vaquer, she could also be on her way to Monday Night RAW. She was one of WWE’s hottest acquisitions in recent times due to her impressive ring work back in Stardom.

Ad

After losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Vaquer at this year’s Roadblock PLE, fans have been anticipating her main roster call-up. Furthermore, their brief encounter during this week's edition of the red brand may have teased a match between her and Rhea Ripley.

#5. Dominik Mysterio's IC title win was a WrestleMania moment

Ad

Triple H is very clearly impressed with how Dominik Mysterio draws nuclear heat from fans. The second-generation star's youth and storytelling are just a couple more reasons that make him ideal for a major push.

The young Mysterio’s recent Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41 against the likes of Finn Bálor, Bron Breakker, and Penta has shocked the sports entertainment giant. Despite being a heel, “you deserve it” chants were heard across Allegiant Stadium following his win, proving his fan engagement.

Ad

#4. Lyra Valkyria

Current Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria could also get a push on the main roster.

Aside from being the inaugural Women’s IC champ, her recent team-up and interactions with Becky Lynch over WrestleMania Weekend only add to her career highlights. This week certainly marked Valkyria's main roster ascent, and has earned positive fan reactions.

Her technicality inside the ring is undeniable, and given a proper push, she too could bolster the red brand's roster of female superstars.

Ad

#3. Rusev

Expand Tweet

Ad

A thunderous ovation welcomed Rusev upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion on RAW this week. Considering the way things went down, The Redeemer could get that long-overdue push now that Triple H is at the helm of WWE Creative.

His explosive return on RAW after WrestleMania, demolishing Alpha Academy to Rusev Day chants, has indeed reignited his popularity. This is despite the fact that he was reintroduced to the company as a heel.

Ad

Rusev’s addition to the red brand will deliver fresh feuds and likely tap back into that Rusev Day popularity.

#2. Penta

The WWE Universe is already acquainted with how electrifying Penta’s lucha libre star power is. Now that WrestleMania 41 is in the rearview, his career could be pushed even more, and he could get involved in high-profile matches.

Triple H took notice of his unique wrestling style, as most of it consists of high-risk, high-reward maneuvers. Whether he is pushed in a singles run or alongside his equally talented brother Rey Fenix, one can expect thrilling feuds that are sure to attract global audiences.

Ad

#1. Karrion Kross could finally get that much needed push from Triple H

Karrion Kross and Scarlett after winning the Strap Match at Extreme Rules in 2022 against Drew McIntyre. (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE fans are certainly interested in whatever Karrion Kross is cooking despite his inconsistent booking.

Ad

The former NXT Champion has a unique aura, and it blends well with the current gimmick that he is currently engaging in.

There is so much untapped potential in Kross, as fans are mind-boggled why he is still not being pushed. As new narratives are being stirred up after WrestleMania, Kross could finally shine this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Erwin Cruz Erwin is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda. He previously worked as a Customer Care Representative for Teletech, APAC, and Steller Global Solutions, and as a writer and contributor at Blasting News, before his lifelong passion for pro wrestling led him to his current role at Sportskeeda in 2021.



Erwin has many favorite wrestlers due to their personalities; he likes Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his edginess; Brock Lesnar for his intimidating aura; Orange Cassidy because he doesn't have a catchphrase; and Darby Allin due to his high-risk maneuvers.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Erwin would wish to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin, and to convince the Hall of Famer, he would say, "Now that you got rid of Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, it sure did put the entire locker room on notice, including boss Vince. You, my friend, just ushered in a new era in this company, and I'm here to give you a hand.”



Erwin ensures to thoroughly check information for accuracy before using it in his articles. Apart from watching pro wrestling, Cruz enjoys playing video games and cooking for his family. Know More