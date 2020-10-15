7 WWE records that will never be broken

Records are made to be broken and this has been true in WWE. WWE Superstars make and break several records during their careers. From Pete Dunne’s record 685 days as the WWE NXT United Kingdom Champion to Brock Lesnar’s 504-day Universal Championship reign, a few records made recently in the WWE seemed unattainable.

However, there is more than enough talent in the company capable of taking these records head-on and breaking them in the near future to set their own records.

While that seems to be the case for most of the records that are currently held in the company, there are a handful that appear to be unbreakable. Some of the records are so bizarre that it seems like no one will even try to break them, while others will remain, out of respect for the WWE Superstars who hold them.

Let's take a look at seven WWE records that will never be broken.

#7 Most reigns with a single Championship in WWE

R-Truth won the 24/7 Championship and remixed Old Town Road 😂



(via @RonKillings)pic.twitter.com/zA4xSSCTq0 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) May 25, 2019

Remember when Raven’s 27 reigns as the WWE Hardcore Champion seemed a bit too bizarre and unattainable? Well, R-Truth has not only managed to beat Raven’s record, but also made one that seems unbreakable.

The 24/7 Championship was introduced in May 2019 by WWE, and R-Truth became the third ever 24/7 Champion on the first day of its existence. The uniqueness of the 24/7 Championship allows it to be open to anyone, regardless of gender, age, or WWE employment status. Additionally, the championship is defended "24/7", as in any time, anywhere, as long as a WWE referee is present.

Advertisement

This has allowed R-Truth to win the title no less than 42 times in just a year and a half, and there is no stopping him at the moment. He is currently in possession of the title and looking at the way things are going, it is likely that he will end up with over 50 reigns as the 24/7 Champion.

R-Truth (@RonKillings) is now a... wait for it...



FORTY-time @WWE 24/7 Champion.



His 45 title reigns are the most in #WWE history for any Superstar. #WWEClash — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) September 28, 2020

This is one record that is probably unbreakable in WWE, and it’s good to see a veteran like R-Truth who has worked hard to entertain the WWE Universe get a chance to leave an unerasable mark with the title in the company.