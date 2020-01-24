7 WWE Royal Rumble rumors you need to know: Returning star to eliminate Brock Lesnar; 11-time world champion returning?

Who could eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is just a couple of days away and the rumour mill is on overdrive.

From possible legends returning to the person who could eliminate Brock Lesnar, we take a look at the latest rumors ahead of Sunday's PPV.

#7 Returning star could eliminate Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez could return and eliminate Brock Lesnar

One of the big names already confirmed to be in the men's Royal Rumble match alongside Brock Lesnar is Lesnar's old UFC rival Cain Velasquez. Lesnar and Velasquez already wrestled each other at WWE Crown Jewel last year, a match Lesnar won quite easily.

Velasquez needed time to heal up from earlier injuries and will be looking to come back better. According to Dave Meltzer, Cain Velasquez is one of the favourites at this point to eliminate Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match:

"I want to go into detail of what I expect from Brock Lesnar in this match. Coming in at #1, instead of coming in and just announcing for the Rumble, means to me that he’s sort of going to segregate the match. So I don’t think we’d get to see a classic Ironman in this match. We’ll see maybe the first seven or ten entrants will be all based around Brock Lesnar, so you’d have people come in, particularly fan favourites, and get thrown out in short order.He’ll dominate the match and then probably come up against someone like Keith Lee or Braun Strowman and that will really slow him down and then stay in the match afterwards.

The idea is that Lesnar becomes more and more hated, that’s why we saw R-Truth, that’s why we saw Ricochet... we are supposed to really detest Brock, because the more you hate Brock, the more you’re going to like whoever eliminates him. And they are doing this because they are not confident they will get a pop for whoever eliminates him because easily the favourite person to do that is Cain Velasquez."

