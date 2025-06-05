7 WWE stars left off Money in the Bank 2025 card

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is on the horizon, and some massive matches have been announced for the card. Apart from the traditional ladder matches for the MITB contract, WWE has announced a massive Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria.

Further, a massive tag team match featuring John Cena and Cody Rhodes has also been confirmed for the show. However, some major names surprisingly didn’t make the final card. This came as a surprise with WWE heading into SummerSlam season. Let’s check out a few names that were left off the card.

#7. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill had all the momentum following her return at Elimination Chamber 2025, but her involvement in the feud with Naomi and Tiffany Stratton has left her off the MITB card.

The star had a massive WrestleMania moment followed by big moments on the blue brand but lost the MITB qualifying match to Naomi. While she is left off the card, she might make her presence felt to ensure that Naomi doesn’t win the match.

#6. Liv Morgan

Despite recently returning and her run with Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan won’t be part of this year’s MITB chaos. The company has her engaged in the Judgment Day drama, which now includes the possibility of Mysterio betraying her to pair up with Roxanne Perez as well.

Morgan is one-half of the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champions and continues to be a massive name on the roster. The star is seemingly set to have a feud with Iyo Sky very soon, which indicates that she might not need the MITB contract anyway.

#5. Finn Balor

Finn Balor lost his MITB qualifying match to Seth Rollins and has been on a tough road over the past few months. The star is being featured more on TV for sure but has not been given a lot of opportunities to be on the premium live events lately.

As Balor is one of the biggest names in the industry, missing this year’s ladder match is a bummer. However, fans are still waiting for WWE to give him the big push ahead of SummerSlam.

#4. Jacob Fatu

United States Champion Jacob Fatu has been at the top of the industry lately. The Samoan Werewolf has become a synonym for dominance and has proved to be a breakout star on the main roster lately.

However, Fatu has not been included on the Money in the Bank card. While this was undoubtedly a surprise for fans, he has been doing a brilliant job on the blue brand and might not need the MITB spotlight to grow further.

#3. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has not been very active on TV and has not had a match in the squared circle very frequently. The Queen also ended up losing the qualifying match on the blue brand and has not been included in the plans for Money in the Bank as a result.

Flair has yet to kick off a prominent feud against a big name on the roster this season. The Queen has no ongoing rivalries, which is seemingly why she hasn't been added to the premium live event's card.

#2. Sami Zayn

After taking the pinfall at Saturday Night’s Main Event, Sami Zayn has missed the Money in the Bank card this year. WWE could be planting seeds for a heel turn, which might be the reason he was not involved in any matches on the card.

Zayn's exclusion suggests the creative team is preparing him for something bigger rather than another chaotic ladder match. With Seth Rollins’ faction making headlines, Sami could be a part of a tag team match against the faction at SummerSlam.

#1. WWE legend CM Punk

The most shocking absence from the MITB card is CM Punk. Once expected to headline against Rollins, Punk has been kept entirely off the match list. However, the Best in the World has had a massive feud with Seth Rollins lately and could end up ruining his chance to win the MITB ladder match as well.

A potential interference could take out Rollins, helping a younger star win the battle. Time will tell what WWE has in store for these stars next.

