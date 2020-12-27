7 WWE stars released in 2020: Where are they now?

The pandemic has made sure that 2020 will always be a year that is remembered for its negative impact on the world. However, WWE has continued to entertain regularly.

WWE is the largest pro-wrestling promotion in the world, and they usually try to shore up as many wrestlers as possible in their company. However, WWE has suffered losses like every other business because of the pandemic, which is why the company was forced to furlough and release several names back in April.

Thankfully, with the pro-wrestling business seemingly growing in terms of competition, there are plenty of places for them to go and many have landed on their feet.

Let's look at some of WWE's 2020 releases and find out where are they now.

#7 Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young

Eric Young's main roster run was forgettable.

Eric Young came into WWE as a TNA veteran. He was positioned as the leader of the extremely successful stable, Sanity. The group had a lot of success in NXT, but were used horribly on the main roster.

He was put into the singles division soon after Sanity failed, and wandered around the 24/7 title before being released.

After his release, Eric returned to IMPACT Wrestling and was immediately booked like a star. He has held the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship and had an entertaining rivalry with Rich Swann, which was a treat to watch.

He has created some amazing matches for IMPACT Wrestling and showed what an asset he could have been to WWE, had they used him in a better way.

#6 Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Heath Slater

Heath Slater's release shocked the fans!

Heath Slater, the longest-tenured star on the list of WWE releases in 2021, was a true company man through and through.

As Slater was one of the most loyal employees of WWE, fans didn't expect to see him get released. Slater worked several gimmicks in WWE, with his highest point being the Free Agent gimmick in 2016.

After his release, Slater joined IMPACT Wrestling. He brought back the Free Agent gimmick and reunited with his former friend from WWE, Rhyno. He's had a great run with IMPACT Wrestling so far and is featured regularly, unlike in WWE.