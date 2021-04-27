7 WWE Superstars who haven't appeared on TV since WrestleMania 

WrestleMania took place at the beginning of the month and was seen as a success, given the company was able to welcome back the WWE Universe for the first time in over a year.

The show also took place over two nights and allowed the company to include several names who may not have been given the opportunity if The Biggest Show of the Year remained in its regular format.

The fact that WrestleMania included so many superstars could be why there have been several missing since April 11th. The company has already started to push forward with their plans for next month's WrestleMania Backlash.

The following list looks at just six current main roster WWE Superstars who have been AWOL since WrestleMania 37 and the potential reasons why they have been missing from WWE TV.

#7/6. AJ Styles and Omos - WWE RAW Tag Team Champions

AJ Styles and Omos were able to find a way past Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day back at WrestleMania to become the RAW Tag Team Champions. This win meant that AJ Styles was now a Grand Slam Champion and that Omos had won his first piece of gold in WWE on his debut.

It was a huge achievement for both men, but neither have been seen since WrestleMania. This could be because the focus for the Tag Team Division on RAW has seemingly surrounded the formation of RK-Bro, The New Day, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin as well as T-Bar and Mace.

Advertisement

It could be that WWE are looking to build some opponents for the Champions before WrestleMania Backlash where Styles and Omos would be expected to wrestle only their second match as a team. But this is unclear at present.

Coming out of WrestleMania there were many questions surrounding how WWE would push the new team, given the fact that Omos isn't at the same level as Styles in the ring. However, Omos can easily hold his own thanks his size and strength.

Of course, Styles has been the workhorse of WWE since he made his debut back in 2016, so it's likely the former Champion could be taking a much-needed break and could make his return alongside Omos next week on RAW. As of writing, there are no reported injuries or other reasons for the absence.

1 / 5 NEXT