7 WWE Superstars who are currently out injured

A former WWE Champion just underwent surgery, soon after returning to action.

A former NXT Superstar is out with a career-threatening injury.

Pratyay Ghosh

Jinder Mahal

Injuries are a part of professional wrestling. A number of WWE Superstars are dealing with injuries right now, some of them quite severe and set to keep the affected Superstar out for a while.

In today's article, we take a look at some members of the WWE roster who are currently dealing with injuries. The list includes a former WWE Champion who recently returned only to pick up another injury as well as a popular tag-team star who has been out of action since getting injured on WWE's tour of Australia.

#7 Ember Moon

Ember Moon will be out of action for a while

We start off our list with former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon. Moon suffered a serious Achilles injury last September during a 24/7 title segment and has been out of action since then.

On an appearance on WWE Backstage, Moon discussed the injury and the seriousness of it:

The more and more I sit back and look at everything I've done and would re-do, I think about my injury currently. Realising that I may have a career-ending injury. I'm coming back from the hardest injury and I might not have a chance to redeem myself of all the things I wanted to do and I want to do in my future. It's so hard to think back and regret when I try to look forward.

Moon went on to say that despite the injury hardships, she was raring to get back into the ring and prove herself:

It’s hard, and I hope that I do have more matches. There are so many more things that I want to do. I’m gonna prove to you guys that I’m worth redeeming those mistakes and worth redeeming those regrets, and it’s just gonna be a while before I do so.

