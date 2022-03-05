7 WWE Superstars who defeated Brock Lesnar in their first one-on-one encounter

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is all set to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38. Lesnar set a new record in 2022 by being the only superstar to win both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber in the same year.

The seven-time WWE Champion has been the face of the company since his return in 2012. The Beast Incarnate is known for making quick work of his opponents every time he steps inside the squared circle.

Due to Lesnar's stature and star power within the company, his win-loss record is almost entirely one-sided. However, he's not entirely infallable, and some have managed to secure victories over him.

Interestingly, a handful of superstars have even come out on top in their first match with The Beast Incarnate.

Here's a list of superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar in their first encounter.

#7. Brock Lesnar destroys Spanky

Brian Kendrick is a former Cruiserweight Champion

Brock Lesnar was pushed to the moon in 2003. Dubbed 'The Next Big Thing', The Beast invariably mauled anyone he had to compete with.

Spanky existed on the opposite end of the spectrum. As an enhancement talent or 'jobber', he was scheduled to face Lesnar on SmackDown. The current WWE Champion decimated the upstart with a number of chairshots.

This led to Lesnar being disqualified in under 13 minutes. Thus, Spanky (now Brian Kendrick) scored the victory in his first encounter with The Beast Incarnate.

#6. Zach Gowen was one of the few superstars to defeat Brock Lesnar in their first match

Brock squared off against Gowen on SmackDown

Zach Gowen is a one-legged former WWE Superstar who faced Brock Lesnar in mid-2003. This was the only time these two superstars squared off.

Lesnar dominated Gowen for the entire match. The Beast brutally targeted Zach's amputation with a chair. Like Spanky, Gowen would go on to bag the victory over Lesnar via disqualification.

Gowen was released from WWE in 2004. As of now, he is one of only two superstars who are undefeated against The Beast Incarnate.

#5. The Big Show reigned supreme

The Big Show is one of the most colossal superstars to have set foot inside the squared circle. What few might remember is that the giant defeated Brock Lesnar during their first one-on-one match.

These two titans have collided several times throughout their careers, and Lesnar has stood tall on most occasions. However, it was Big Show that slew The Beast in their very first encounter.

This match was for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series in 2002. It also happened to be Lesnar's first pinfall loss on the main roster.

#4. Goldberg stood tall at The Showcase of Immortals

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 20

Goldberg was WCW's most unstoppable force in the 90s. After joining WWE, The Icon conquered the entire roster in his debut year, with the exception of Brock Lesnar.

The WWE Universe had been clamoring for a match between Lesnar and Goldberg since the latter's arrival in the company. The bout eventually happened at WrestleMania XX with Steve Austin as the guest referee.

Despite being a top-tier contest, fans were sour on the match. Just before the Show of Shows, news about both Lesnar and Goldberg leaving WWE had leaked to the media. The rumors of their exit led to widespread resentment from fans in attendance.

The dream match turned into a nightmare for the two superstars, and The Icon defeated The Next Big Thing in a mediocre contest that could have been great under different circumstances.

#3. Kurt Angle secured a huge victory

Lesnar defeated Angle at WrestleMania 19

Kurt Angle was at the top of his game during 2003. The Olympic gold medalist was the WWE Champion and one of the biggest draws of the year.

Lesnar had already defeated Kurt Angle in a gauntlet match involving Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin. But when the two faced off in March 2003 for their first singles match, Angle turned the tables and prevailed.

Weeks later, they again collided at WrestleMania 19, where the Beast Incarnate captured the title from the Gold Medalist.

#2. The All Mighty wins the title from Beast

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley competed at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Bobby Lashley was set to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The match was promoted as '20 in the making' as the men had never collided in a singles contest throughout their careers.

Both titans attempted to dominate the match, with each showcasing their incredible strength over the other. Unfortunately, this epic bout was disrupted by Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who hit Brock Lesnar after the referee was knocked out of the ring.

The All Mighty took advantage of the situation and secured a victory over Lesnar in their first face-off.

#1. Drew McIntyre dethroned The Beast Incarnate

The biggest highlight of 2020 was Drew McIntyre. The former 3MB member hit a home run when he returned to WWE after an incredible stint on the indie circuit. McIntyre then navigated his way to the main event of WrestleMania 36 after a successful face turn.

Lesnar had a big part ot play in McIntyre's rise. During the 2020 Royal Rumble, the Scottish Warrior eliminated The Beast from the match and went on to win the Rumble.

McIntyre then conquered Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to capture the WWE Championship.

