7 WWE Superstars who finished a match with terrible injury

Those who don't like wrestling have an obsession with calling WWE "fake." However, the superstars truly invest in their matches with their bodies on the line.

Considering the nature of the sport, pain is regular. With huge bumps and risky moves, injuries become unavoidable regardless of the precautions. The worst situation is getting injured during a match. They can either call it a day and leave, or they can finish what they started.

The Undertaker ended a match against Goldberg earlier because both superstars were considerably injured.

Whether one should end a match or complete it depends on the situation. Nonetheless, let's discuss the seven WWE Superstars who finished their match with terrible injuries.

#7. Bret Hart was forced to retire early after this injury

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing The kick that ended Bret Hart's career:a thrust kick to the head from Bill Goldberg during their WCW World Heavyweight Championship match at Starrcade '99,which resulted in a severe concussion for "The Hitman"..(Cont) The kick that ended Bret Hart's career:a thrust kick to the head from Bill Goldberg during their WCW World Heavyweight Championship match at Starrcade '99,which resulted in a severe concussion for "The Hitman"..(Cont) https://t.co/PhRHVzAP8w

Bret Hart's WCW run wasn't memorable, especially when compared to his WWE run. However, some matches were highly awaited by fans. In one such dream match, Hart faced Goldberg. The Hitman received a botched mule kick to the head, and he completely blacked out.

The former world champion revealed in his autobiography that he forgot everything and just wanted to finish the match. However, the injury was severe, and he had to relinquish his title a month later.

The injury turned out to be unfortunate as Hart was forced to retire due to concussion.

#6. Kurt Angle was severely injured at WWE SummerSlam

Triple H, The Rock, and Kurt Angle were in the main event of SummerSlam 2000. However, before The Rock got into the ring, Hunter and Angle started a brawl.

The Game delivered a pedigree to The Olympic Gold Medalist on the announce table, which was botched, and the table smashed. Angle suffered legitimate injuries and was taken backstage for medical treatment. However, he returned to the ring shortly and finished the match.

#5. Mankind jumped from the top of the cell at King of The Ring

Perhaps the greatest hardcore wrestler in history, Mick Foley took gigantic bumps in his Hell in a Cell bout against The Undertaker.

As Mankind, he faced The Deadman and suffered numerous legitimate injuries: a concussion, dislocated jaws, bruised ribs, puncture wounds, internal bleeding, and several knocked-out teeth.

He returned every time to finish the match and embedded his name in wrestling history.

Edited by Abhinav Singh