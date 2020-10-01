7 WWE Superstars who did not live up to their 2019 Draft positions

The 2020 WWE Draft is set to take place across two nights on the October 9 episode of WWE SmackDown and the October 12 episode of WWE RAW.

WWE has not yet announced the rules of this year’s WWE Draft, but it is safe to assume that the roster changes will follow a similar pattern to last year.

In 2019, 20 WWE Superstars and tag teams were assigned to either RAW or SmackDown on the first night of the WWE Draft. The brand picks were announced in rounds of five Superstars, with RAW selecting three Superstars for every two Superstars that SmackDown selected.

Three days later, another six rounds of draft picks were revealed on the second night of the WWE Draft on RAW, with 30 Superstars and tag teams finding out whether they had been assigned to the red or blue brand.

In addition to those 50 brand assignments, WWE also announced the brand destinations of another 18 Superstars and tag teams on The Bump and via the company’s website.

Now, one year on from those draft picks, let’s take a look back to find out which seven Superstars did not live up to their high positions in the 2019 WWE Draft.

#7 and #6 WWE RAW: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Round 1 draft pick)

Advertisement

The O.C. joined forces on WWE RAW in 2019

In fairness to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, there is no way that they would have been chosen in the first round of the 2019 WWE Draft if they were not aligned with AJ Styles as part of The O.C. at the time.

But, as per the rules of last year’s roster changes, all three members of the group were allowed to be selected as one draft pick, which meant RAW snapped up The O.C. as pick #3 on the first night of the WWE Draft.

Needless to say, things did not exactly go as planned for The Good Brothers on RAW. Granted, they won the WWE Tag Team World Cup at Crown Jewel 2019, but their time on the brand was cut short when they were released in April 2020 as a cost-cutting measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If anybody said during the 2019 WWE Draft that a first-round draft pick would be let go by the company six months later, it would have been difficult to believe.