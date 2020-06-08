7 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon needs to push immediately

WWE currently has the most stacked roster in pro wrestling history.

While not every Superstar can be pushed, these names need a big push immediately!

Vince McMahon on the 25th anniversary of RAW

In WWE, there's only one way to get pushed. Mick Foley once said that Vince McMahon needs to be a fan of you. While it takes consistent reactions from a live audience, charisma, and overall ability, there's only one man who needs to be convinced that a Superstar is worth pushing.

We've seen many Superstars over the last few decades who Vince McMahon has been a "fan" of. While some get pushed right off the bat, most take a few years to reach a higher level. It's simply part of the storytelling process and the journey to reach the top.

We often glorify the eras of the past (and deservedly so), but one of the fundamental aspects that we forget is that we mainly focus on the main event talent. While we have seen larger-than-life Superstars emerge over the years, it's easy to forget that the overall rosters were incredibly weak.

That isn't the same today. Over the last four years, the roster has grown so strong that it's forced WWE to formally turn NXT into the third brand. Moreover, there are many stars on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even in the Performance Center who could be possible top superstars.

But the reality is that only a few Superstars can get pushed, meaning that many are left in the "underutilized" category. While we understand that not everyone on this list will get pushed, these are seven Superstars who we feel need a push immediately.

#7. Dominik Dijakovic

Dominik Dijakovic's time could come soon

Standing at 6'7 and 270lb, Dominik Dijakovic represents the next era of "big men" in WWE. Both Keith Lee and he aren't just massive in size and frame, but they're far more athletic than one would expect.

Dijakovic is rumored to be making a move to RAW or SmackDown soon and he's a top star in the making. The Croatian-American has all that it takes and is a Superstar who should be pushed immediately, particularly during the pandemic era.

