7 WWE Superstars who have lost the most number of matches

A look at the WWE Superstars who have lost most number of matches. Some you might find surprising.

@Dannycru by Daniel Crump Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 19:45 IST

There’s an art to losing.

Holding the record for the most number of losses in WWE history sounds worse than it actually is. After all, if you’ve lost over 1000 matches in your career, at least you were thought worthy enough of representing the biggest wrestling organisation in the world over 1000 times.

Also, high loss records tend to suggest that your time inside the ring was used to enhance other talents, and there is a genuine need for that in the wrestling business. After all, how else would Goldberg have obtained his monster winning streak in WCW if it weren’t for those superstars who were willing to get squashed in under a minute?

Looking at the collection of most losses in WWE history encourages us to ask many questions of the men on the list. Could the company have used them more effectively? Were the men happy to take so many pinfalls and submissions? How fondly do we remember them today? Here is a look at 7 men who hold the most number of losses in WWE history

#1 Cody Rhodes – 866 losses

Under utilised?

We start the list off with a bit of a surprise. The man who is likely to challenge Kazichuka Okada for the IWGP Championship next month actually holds an astonishing number of in-ring losses.

Almost everyone today agrees that Rhodes deserved far more success than he achieved with Vince McMahon’s organisation. The problems started after the breakup of Legacy, a three-man team consisting of Cody, Ted Dibiase Jr. and Randy Orton. Instead of using the break up to further the careers of the promising younger talent, the company chose to push Randy Orton as a babyface, having him defeat both in what was effectively a 2-on-1 handicap match at Wrestlemania 26.

Cody tried his best to become a star, trialling several gimmicks including ‘Dashing’ and ‘Un-Dashing’ Cody Rhodes, and later in his tenure, he would dress up as ‘Stardust, following the style of his big brother, Goldust. In each of these periods, fans would show their approval, despite management never actually converting it into any amount of real success.

The more cynical fans amongst us will perhaps argue that one of Cody’s major downfalls was his surname. The American Dream Dusty Rhodes is no doubt a legend of the business, but he originally made his name outside of Vince McMahon’s gaze and only ended up with a comedy gimmick when he finally debuted for the WWF. Cody’s brother Goldust did achieve near legendary status under Vince, but his relationship with his father was always played down.

In 2014, Cody and Goldust were involved in an angle against Triple H and the Authority, where a lot of home truths came to the surface. If you’re a member of the Rhodes family, the WWE isn’t always the best place to compete in.

