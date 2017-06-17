10 WWE Superstars with the most matches of all time

Here's the list of the most matches by WWE Superstars.

D-Von Dudley is now part of WWE’s backstage team

In the world of wrestling and WWE in particular, the big stars of the promotion often grab the limelight and the adulation of the fans. They are treated like Gods by the adoring WWE Universe and rightly so, as they bring joy to the masses week after week.

But, WWE Superstars of yesteryear like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan are incredibly popular with the WWE Universe even though they haven’t featured in too many Live shows and often just make appearances in pay-per-views and important matches.

There are a bunch of Superstars, though, who have appeared in almost every event of the WWE – from Live shows to pay-per-views and the weekly tapings of Raw or SmackDown – who are the real workhorses of the brand in their years in WWE and other promotions.

Here’s a list of 10 WWE Superstars with the most matches. (This list includes matches in WWE as well as other promotions. The number of matches updated till June 17th, 2017)

#10 D-Von Dudley – 1302

One-half of the popular Dudley Boyz tag team, D-Von Dudley was part of one of the hottest tag teams in WWE history during the Dudley Boyz’s run in the WWE between 1999 and 2005.

Devon Edger Hughes started his professional wrestling career way back in 1992 and wrestled in different promotions before being picked by Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1996. It was in ECW where the Dudley Boyz were formed, following which the duo moved to WWE in 1999.

In his two-decade wrestling career, D-Von wrestled 1302 matches in WWE, ECW, TNA and independent promotions. In 2016, D-Von returned to WWE and currently works as a backstage producer.