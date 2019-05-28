×
7 WWE Superstars who joined RAW in 2016 and have never switched brands ever since

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
559   //    28 May 2019, 21:38 IST

Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman have been the cornerstones of RAW
Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman have been the cornerstones of RAW

Vince McMahon decided to split up the roster into two weekly shows, RAW and SmackDown Live in mid-2016 as the ratings for the 'B' show were dropping at an alarming rate. The Creative team decided to change the structure of SmackDown. They transformed the show from a taped show to a live one.

Earlier, fans used to read the spoilers of the SmackDown episode and thus, not many tuned in to watch the show. The brand extension took place in July 2016 as WWE kicked off its new era with the Draft Lottery.

Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley tried their best to assemble a good roster for the flagship show. They picked the likes of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair, amongst others, in the draft. However, since the inception of the Superstar Shakeup, a lot of RAW stars moved over to SmackDown Live.

Also Read: The roster on the first RAW after the 2016 brand split: Where are they now?

In this article, we will have a look at the 7 Superstars who became a part of the red brand in the inaugural draft and have never left the roster until now.

#7 Titus O' Neil

Titus O' Neil became the first ever 24/7 champion last week
Titus O' Neil became the first ever 24/7 champion last week

Titus O' Neil has been one of the most prominent members of the WWE. Not only does the wrestler battle inside the squared circle but he's also present at all the public events of WWE. O'Neil has been with the company for a long time and he has seen a lot of ups and downs in his career.

He is primarily an under-card Superstar who only wrestles in multi-man matches on pay-per-views but recently, Titus won the 24/7 Championship on RAW. Even though the Pancake Patterson lost the title in seconds, he will always be remembered as the first ever 24/7 champion.

Also Read: WWE RAW : 3 reasons why Lacey Evans can become the next 24/7 Champion

